Newmarket And Parnell Safety Bolstered With Proceeds Of Crime

"Some good news for Auckland this week. We’re using the proceeds of crime to make the city’s business districts safer," says MP for Epsom David Seymour.

"Hon Nicole McKee and Hon Simeon Brown have announced that $1.3 million from the Proceeds of Crime Fund will advance anti-crime measures across central Auckland, including lighting, CCTV, and increased security patrols.

"For example, in the Epsom electorate, Newmarket will see $109,231 funded annually for projects led by the Newmarket Business Association. Meanwhile Parnell will see $82,486 funded annually for projects led by Parnell Incorporated.

"Safety in our shopping centres is a real concern for retailers and shoppers who just want to conduct business and live their lives free from fear. Now, with ACT in Government, we're putting the rights of peaceful New Zealanders first, and funding effective anti-crime initiatives from the proceeds of crime."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

