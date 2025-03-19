Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Newmarket And Parnell Safety Bolstered With Proceeds Of Crime

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 9:31 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

"Some good news for Auckland this week. We’re using the proceeds of crime to make the city’s business districts safer," says MP for Epsom David Seymour.

"Hon Nicole McKee and Hon Simeon Brown have announced that $1.3 million from the Proceeds of Crime Fund will advance anti-crime measures across central Auckland, including lighting, CCTV, and increased security patrols.

"For example, in the Epsom electorate, Newmarket will see $109,231 funded annually for projects led by the Newmarket Business Association. Meanwhile Parnell will see $82,486 funded annually for projects led by Parnell Incorporated.

"Safety in our shopping centres is a real concern for retailers and shoppers who just want to conduct business and live their lives free from fear. Now, with ACT in Government, we're putting the rights of peaceful New Zealanders first, and funding effective anti-crime initiatives from the proceeds of crime."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 