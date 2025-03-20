National At Sea Over Defence Jobs

National is looking to cut hundreds of jobs at New Zealand’s Defence Force, while at the same time it talks up plans to increase focus and spending in Defence.

“If we want more people joining our Defence Force, getting rid of the people who make uniformed personnel’s jobs easier isn’t a good start,” Labour Defence spokesperson Peeni Henare said.

“National’s been talking up our Defence spending like they’re putting more money and resource in, but as we’ve seen time and time again with Christopher Luxon’s Government, that rhetoric doesn’t match reality.

“The proposal to cut 374 roles will hurt our Defence Force, there’s no doubt about that. These are roles that enable our Army, Navy and Air Force personnel to do their jobs. You can’t cut this many jobs and expect the front line not to have to pick up the slack and do even more.

“What this Government says and does are two entirely different things. They should be encouraging people to join the Defence Force, not giving them reasons not to,” Peeni Henare said.

