Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand & India Comprehensive FTA Consultation Begins

Monday, 24 March 2025, 2:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Trade and Investment

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay has today launched a public consultation on New Zealand and India’s negotiations of a formal comprehensive Free Trade Agreement.

“Negotiations are getting underway, and the Public’s views will better inform us in the early parts of this important negotiation,” Mr McClay says.

We are offering all interested New Zealanders, including businesses, NGOs, and members of the public the opportunity to make a submission prior to 15 April 2025.

With a population of 1.4 billion people and on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, India holds significant potential for New Zealand and will play a pivotal role in the Government’s goal to double New Zealand’s exports by value over the next ten years.

Alongside trade agreement negotiations, New Zealand will continue to invest in stronger, deeper, more sustainable connections with India across all pillars of the relationship, including our political, defence and security, sporting, environmental, and people-to-people connections.

For more information, including on how you can make a submission, please share your views at https://www.mfat.govt.nz/have-your-say before 15 April 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 