New Zealand & India Comprehensive FTA Consultation Begins

Hon Todd McClay

Minister for Trade and Investment

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay has today launched a public consultation on New Zealand and India’s negotiations of a formal comprehensive Free Trade Agreement.

“Negotiations are getting underway, and the Public’s views will better inform us in the early parts of this important negotiation,” Mr McClay says.

We are offering all interested New Zealanders, including businesses, NGOs, and members of the public the opportunity to make a submission prior to 15 April 2025.

With a population of 1.4 billion people and on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, India holds significant potential for New Zealand and will play a pivotal role in the Government’s goal to double New Zealand’s exports by value over the next ten years.

Alongside trade agreement negotiations, New Zealand will continue to invest in stronger, deeper, more sustainable connections with India across all pillars of the relationship, including our political, defence and security, sporting, environmental, and people-to-people connections.

For more information, including on how you can make a submission, please share your views at https://www.mfat.govt.nz/have-your-say before 15 April 2025.

