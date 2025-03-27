Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ First Introduces Bill That Gives Democracy Back To The People

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 11:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand First Party

New Zealand First has introduced a Member’s Bill today that will remove the power of MPs conscience votes and ensure mandatory national referendums are held before any conscience issues are passed into law.

“We are giving democracy and power back to the people”, says New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters.

The “Conscience Acts Referendums Bill” will require that any legislation deemed as a “conscience Act” by the Speaker of the House, once debated and voted on by parliament, will be put to a public referendum at the next election so it is the people that make the final decision.

The Bill upholds the democratic process in New Zealand by amending existing parliamentary process to mandate referendums on conscience issues.

“Temporarily empowered politicians should not be the ones making the final decision on issues that change the social fabric of New Zealand – it should be made by every New Zealander.”

“Democracy is all about the people of our country being able to have a say”, says Mr Peters.

“This Bill gives power and control over the social direction of our nation back to the people”.

