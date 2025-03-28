New Mobile Dental Clinic Will Reach Thousands Of Children

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Heath Minister Simeon Brown has today launched a new mobile dental clinic in South Auckland, increasing access to dental care for the local community.

Photo:Supplied

“Ensuring all children have access to timely, quality healthcare is a priority for the Government.

“Expanding dental services and offering early access to oral healthcare, close to home, is key to improving overall oral health.

“About 50 per cent of children waiting for dental care in the Auckland region live in the Counties Manukau area.

“This purpose-built, mobile clinic will provide dental assessments, treatment, and oral health education for up to 3,000 children each year.

Photo:Supplied

“By taking these services directly to local neighbourhoods and community events, we can address many of the barriers that prevent children from receiving appropriate oral healthcare in a timely manner.

“Early access and education are key to preventing a number of dental issues and reducing the chance of children needing treatment under anaesthetic in hospital.

“I know how important it is to set children up early for a healthy future, which is why initiatives that provide community care in a setting closer to home are so important.

“I’m pleased for the thousands of children who will be able to benefit from this mobile dental clinic in the future, ensuring timely and quality access to oral healthcare for the South Auckland community,” Mr Brown says.

Note:

The new mobile dental clinic will be operated by The Fono.

Its first public appearance will be at ASB Polyfest 2025 on April 4-5 at Manukau Sports Bowl, where attendees can visit for free oral health checks and information.

