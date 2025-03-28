Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Mobile Dental Clinic Will Reach Thousands Of Children

Friday, 28 March 2025, 12:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown
Minister of Health

Heath Minister Simeon Brown has today launched a new mobile dental clinic in South Auckland, increasing access to dental care for the local community.

Photo:Supplied 

“Ensuring all children have access to timely, quality healthcare is a priority for the Government.

“Expanding dental services and offering early access to oral healthcare, close to home, is key to improving overall oral health.

“About 50 per cent of children waiting for dental care in the Auckland region live in the Counties Manukau area.

“This purpose-built, mobile clinic will provide dental assessments, treatment, and oral health education for up to 3,000 children each year.

Photo:Supplied

“By taking these services directly to local neighbourhoods and community events, we can address many of the barriers that prevent children from receiving appropriate oral healthcare in a timely manner.

“Early access and education are key to preventing a number of dental issues and reducing the chance of children needing treatment under anaesthetic in hospital.

“I know how important it is to set children up early for a healthy future, which is why initiatives that provide community care in a setting closer to home are so important.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I’m pleased for the thousands of children who will be able to benefit from this mobile dental clinic in the future, ensuring timely and quality access to oral healthcare for the South Auckland community,” Mr Brown says.

Note:

  • The new mobile dental clinic will be operated by The Fono.
  • Its first public appearance will be at ASB Polyfest 2025 on April 4-5 at Manukau Sports Bowl, where attendees can visit for free oral health checks and information.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 