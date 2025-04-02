Backing Builders By Cracking Down On Cowboys

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Building and

Construction

The Government is backing builders by making changes so Kiwis will more easily be able to identify high-quality, trusted professionals to carry out work on their homes, Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says.

“Most tradies are highly skilled and trustworthy, but the industry tells me high-profile examples of poor workmanship are tarring the good with the bad. I have also heard that Kiwis want assurances that the Government’s work to unblock the building consent system won’t lead to corners being cut.

“There is an urgent need to strip back the layers of regulation choking productivity in the building system. Builders are waiting too long for the necessary paperwork to get on with the job adds costs for homeowners. That’s why we are hammering away at an ambitious programme of reforms, including a proposal that will enable trusted tradespeople to sign-off their own work.

“This will make it easier and more affordable to deliver new homes, but it’s important that there are checks in the system to protect against shoddy work.

“New rules announced today will help increase accountability and give consumers a clear path forward if things go wrong.

“Master Builders welcome these changes, which will be significant in helping to bolster the reputation of the building and construction profession, and include:

Strengthening the disciplinary process and introducing greater transparency by giving the Licensed Building Practitioners Registrar, who oversee the registration of Licensed Building Practitioners (LBP), more tools and publishing details of builders who have been suspended.

by giving the Licensed Building Practitioners Registrar, who oversee the registration of Licensed Building Practitioners (LBP), more tools and publishing details of builders who have been suspended. Establishing a new waterproofing licence class for LBPs so consumers can be confident those completing wet area bathrooms and level-entry showers are suitably qualified and accountable for their work.

so consumers can be confident those completing wet area bathrooms and level-entry showers are suitably qualified and accountable for their work. Improving the complaints processes for licensed electrical workers, and licensed plumbers, gasfitters and drainlayers by enabling the Registrars to initiate investigations more easily and enabling the creation of Codes of Ethics to promote professional standards of behaviour.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We want builders to take pride in their work, and homeowners to have peace of mind about the quality of workmanship carried out. New rules will give the small minority of bad operators the chance to shape up or ship out.

“This is just the beginning. More reforms are on the way to crack down on cowboy builders - including increasing penalties for careless work.”

Notes:

The changes will apply to work completed by licensed electrical workers, licensed building practitioners and plumbers, gasfitters and drainlayers, and are expected to come into force in 2026.

More information can be found on the MBIE Building Performance website: https://www.building.govt.nz/about-building-performance/all-news-and-updates/licensing-changes-for-licensed-building-professionals

© Scoop Media

