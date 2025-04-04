Melling Transport Improvements To Start This Year

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister of Transport

The Melling Road of Regional Significance project will start this year.

The project includes a new grade-separated interchange and bridge, improvements to walking and cycling infrastructure, and better access to public transport like buses and trains through relocation of the train station.

The wider programme also includes a new cycling and pedestrian City Link Bridge connecting the relocated train station to the Hutt CBD.

Construction on the Melling Transport Improvements project on SH2 in the Hutt Valley will start this year, Minister of Transport Chris Bishop says.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has now signed the delivery contract with AECOM and Fletcher Construction to deliver the project.

“This is a critical project for the future of the Hutt Valley and will be transformational for the city of Lower Hutt – reducing congestion, improving safety, boosting public transport and active transport, and driving economic growth.

“Of course, Melling is just one part of a complex jigsaw puzzle of the RiverLink programme being delivered by NZTA, Greater Wellington Regional Council and Hutt City Council. This wider programme will significantly increase the Hutt Valley’s resilience and improve protection from floods and severe weather events.

“Around 40,000 vehicles travel north and south of Melling on the state highway every day, making it one of the busiest intersections in Lower Hutt and the wider network. It’s a severe bottleneck for traffic that slows down commuters and freight.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “The project includes the construction of a new grade-separated Melling interchange and bridge over the Hutt River, improvements to walking and cycling infrastructure, and better access to public transport like buses and trains through the relocation of the train station with park and ride facilities south of the current station.

“The wider Riverlink programme, which also includes flood protection and city revitalisation, has an overall budget of approximately $1.5 billion comprising approximately $1 billion from NZTA (construction costs, property, consenting, design, investigations, demolition and other NZTA managed costs), $295 million from the Greater Wellington Regional Council and $180 million from the Hutt City Council.”

Melling (Photo/Supplied)

“The project has been undoubtedly challenging from a cost perspective. NZTA has worked hard with AECOM and Fletcher Construction to bring costs for the project down and deliver value for money in a challenging environment. Approximately $200 million in savings has been found, and Cabinet agreed in late 2024 to provide NZTA with additional Crown funding to deliver this vital Road of Regional Significance.

“I can also confirm that the wider programme will include the construction of a City Link Bridge, a key connection point between the Lower Hutt city centre and the relocated train station, providing better access to public transport like buses and trains.

“The bridge will be delivered by Hutt City Council and will help unlock better public transport opportunities and housing within the city. The government has agreed to a variation of Infrastructure Acceleration Funding (IAF) already provided to Hutt City Council to enable this to proceed.

“The Melling Transport Improvements project will contribute to an already strong pipeline of work underway or about to get underway, while also supporting local businesses, trades, and wider infrastructure opportunities in the region.

Melling (Photo/Supplied)

“Over the coming months, NZTA will continue working through several elements of the project’s early stages, including finalising the detailed design. This will help ensure that when construction starts later this year, NZTA can work as efficiently as possible and keep the project on track.

“I am confident the transport improvements at Melling will have significant benefits for motorists, freight, and those travelling to, through and from Lower Hutt once work is complete, and I want to thank Mayor Campbell Barry, GWRC Chair Daran Ponter, NZTA and Ngāti Toa and Taranaki Whānui.

“Today is a great day for the Hutt Valley. Getting on with the Melling project will give much needed certainty to residents, businesses, and the wider community that have been calling for these improvements for many years. I look forward to being on site later this year to turn the first sod and kick off construction.”

The Melling interchange and bridge construction is expected to be completed in 2031 with demolition of the old bridge to follow in 2032.

Notes:

The SH2 Melling Transport Improvements project is one of three projects within the RiverLink project.

RiverLink is a partnership between NZTA, Hutt City Council (HCC), Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC), and mana whenua Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Taranaki Whānui ki te Upoko o te Ika.

The wider RiverLink programme includes crucial flood protection and river restoration work flood protection and city centre infrastructure upgrades.

More information about the SH2 Melling Transport Improvements can be found at www.nzta.govt.nz/melling and wider programme works at www.teawakairangi.co.nz

© Scoop Media

