Process To Consider Establishing A Sika Deer Herd Of Special Interest Begins

Hon James Meager

Minister for Hunting and Fishing

Almost 12 years after the passing of Herds of Special Interest (HOSI) legislation, the formal process that will look into designating New Zealand’s first HOSI has begun, Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager has announced.

“Hunters are one of the biggest conservation tools we have in New Zealand, and we are committed to community-led management of valued introduced species like deer and tahr in some key places,” says Mr Meager.

“I have recently received a HOSI proposal for the Central North Island sika herd in the Kaimanawa and Kaweka Forest Parks from the Central North Island Sika Foundation, and under the Game Animal Council Act 2013 have decided to begin the process to consider formally designating our country’s first Herd of Special Interest.

“A HOSI provides an opportunity for communities and government to proactively manage highly valued New Zealand game animal herds on conservation land. Not only will a HOSI reduce the environmental impacts of large deer populations, they will improve the condition of herds so hunters have better, larger-bodied, more sustainable populations to hunt.

“The Central North Island Sika Foundation have presented a proposal which is a great starting point, and reflects the ongoing passion they have for improving the management and health of the central North Island sika herd and the environment they live in.

“The proposed sika HOSI would cover over 125,000 hectares of Kaimanawa and Kaweka Forest Parks, and complement efforts by others in the area, like local landowners, to better manage the deer population.”

The goals of the proposed HOSI are to enhance hunter participation in sika deer management, improve hunter satisfaction with sika venison quality and hunting experience, and reduce animal numbers to achieve sustainable forest regeneration. Herds would be managed in a way that improves hunting opportunities and outcomes, while maintaining or improving conservation values.

More information about the sika HOSI proposal is available on the Department of Conservation website here: Herds of Special Interest.

The next phase will involve targeted consultation with stakeholders – including the Ministry for Primary Industries, the Game Animal Council, Department of Conversation, the Conservation Authority, relevant regional councils, conservation boards and iwi.

Public consultation on a draft sika herd management plan will begin after targeted consultation is complete.

