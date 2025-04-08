Government Accepts Election Process Changes

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister of Justice

Voters can expect the 2026 Election to be more efficient, resilient and transparent with the Government accepting a raft of recommendations, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“The Justice Committee recommended 65 changes following its routine inquiry into the last election.

“Many of these recommendations are practical, like considering a single deadline for all candidate and party list nominations, or amending the cut-off date for enrolments prior to polling day.

“We plan to implement 23 either in full or in part, through an electoral amendment bill to be announced later this year.

“In some cases, the Government may progress an option which differs from the specific approach recommended by the Justice Committee, but addresses the issue raised or the overall intent of the recommendation.

“We will then consider a further 36 recommendations as priorities and resourcing allows.

“The remaining six recommendations do not require legislative change and we have asked the Electoral Commission to consider how these can best be implemented.

“I want to thank the Committee for its report and recommendations, and the almost 100 people and organisations that made submissions.”

A full list of the recommendations is here.

