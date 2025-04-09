Property Law Amendment Bill Pulled From Ballot

A Bill to protect first home buyers and others from bad faith property vendors has been drawn from the Member’s Ballot.

“This simple Bill aims to protect people buying a new home from the small number of property vendors who would choose to rip up a contract in bad faith, for a bit of extra cash,” Ingrid Leary said.

“Most property vendors act with integrity and respect towards their purchasers.

“However, there have been cases in recent years where a family has committed hard earned savings to a vendor, or made decisions based on a contract they’ve signed for a new home, only for delays to push their agreement over a ‘sunset date’.

“At the moment, this allows a bad faith vendor to tear up the contract and list the property at a higher price.

“My Bill would require both the vendor and purchaser to agree to invoke the sunset clause, which in most cases would mean the purchaser has to provide written consent to the vendor.

“A vendor would also be able to apply to the relevant authority to cancel the contract if they judge it to be just and equitable in specific circumstances,” Ingrid Leary said.

