Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Property Law Amendment Bill Pulled From Ballot

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

A Bill to protect first home buyers and others from bad faith property vendors has been drawn from the Member’s Ballot.

“This simple Bill aims to protect people buying a new home from the small number of property vendors who would choose to rip up a contract in bad faith, for a bit of extra cash,” Ingrid Leary said.

“Most property vendors act with integrity and respect towards their purchasers.

“However, there have been cases in recent years where a family has committed hard earned savings to a vendor, or made decisions based on a contract they’ve signed for a new home, only for delays to push their agreement over a ‘sunset date’.

“At the moment, this allows a bad faith vendor to tear up the contract and list the property at a higher price.

“My Bill would require both the vendor and purchaser to agree to invoke the sunset clause, which in most cases would mean the purchaser has to provide written consent to the vendor.

“A vendor would also be able to apply to the relevant authority to cancel the contract if they judge it to be just and equitable in specific circumstances,” Ingrid Leary said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 