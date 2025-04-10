Expanded Emergency Department At Auckland City Hospital Will See Capacity Increase

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Health Minister Simeon Brown has today officially opened Auckland City Hospital’s newly refurbished adult emergency department.

“This ED is one of the busiest in the country, seeing around 80,000 adult patients per year,” Mr Brown says.

“Having a functional, fit-for-purpose emergency department is essential for any hospital, particularly one that experiences such high demand.

“Prior to expansion, Auckland City Hospital’s ED was cramped and outdated, with no additional space to create new rooms. Lack of clinical space, and a waiting area that was too small to accommodate the high volumes of patients, was contributing to an environment that was not optimal for those needing emergency care.

“The upgraded ED will feature a new reception, waiting area, clinical triage, consult rooms, and staff base, as well as improved designated drop off and parking areas and a new ambulance entry. This includes improved access to the adjacent Starship Children’s ED.

More seating with better spacing and the ability to triage in a dedicated space will reduce queues in waiting rooms.

“Alongside the enhanced experience the expanded ED will bring to patients, it aims to improve patient flow, which is key to achieving the Government’s health target for shorter stays in emergency departments.

“Improving health infrastructure is a priority for the Government to ensure patients have access to timely, quality healthcare.

“That’s why projects like this are so important, enabling better flow so patients can leave ED faster, while expanding Auckland City Hospital’s capacity to meet increasing demand from a growing population in the future,” Mr Brown says.

The redevelopment is one of a number of emergency department redevelopment projects underway, including Nelson Hospital’s ED expansion, Taranaki Base Hospital’s Project Maunga, and early design work on Wellington Hospital’s ED.

Notes:

The full list of new spaces comprises:

New clinical triage

New consult rooms, reception, staff base – “Ambulatory area”

New waiting area

New Ambulance entry

Designated parking/drop off areas, reinstating the drop off zones/short term parking for Emergency, disability and single patient/parent scenarios – this includes the adjacent Starship Children’s ED

Increased bathroom facilities

New mechanical and electrical plantroom

A digital and data hub room that houses the network switches and equipment for ICT and data

New main entry façade, signage and entry

