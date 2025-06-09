Stage 3 Of Major Auckland Hospital Upgrade Funded

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Health Minister Simeon Brown has today announced a major investment to strengthen critical infrastructure at Auckland City Hospital and Greenlane Clinical Centre, as part of the third tranche of the Facilities Infrastructure Remediation Programme.

“This Government is committed to investing in and upgrading critical infrastructure that supports our health system – and that includes ensuring the hospitals we rely on every day are safe, modern, and fit for purpose,” Mr Brown says.

“Over the next three years, tranche three of the Facilities Infrastructure Remediation Programme in Auckland will fund critical upgrades and replacements to the power, heating, building management, and safety systems that support clinical services at Auckland City Hospital and Greenlane Clinical Centre.

“These upgrades are about ensuring Auckland Hospital is able to deliver reliable care for patients and has increased resilience through upgraded systems.”

This third investment tranche is part of the Government’s $1 billion Budget 2025 hospital infrastructure investment includes:

Upgrades to the high voltage power supply to improve power security at Auckland City Hospital.

Replacement of the ageing steam heating system to boost reliability and reduce utility costs.

Improvements to electrical monitoring and building management systems at both sites.

Design work for the next stage of the Auckland hot water pipes replacement project, with construction on the first stage already underway.

“Replacing the hot water pipe system in the main building of Auckland City Hospital is a priority within the Health Infrastructure Plan, and this investment will help speed up delivery by funding the design work for the next stage of this project. Getting ahead on the design work now will mean we can fast-track the next stage by eight months.”

This tranche builds on the first two stages of the remediation programme, which addressed the most urgent infrastructure issues at these sites and are scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.

Health New Zealand is carefully managing this work to minimise any disruption to clinical services, and ensure patients and staff are not impacted as this vital infrastructure is upgraded.

“This is about investing in the future of Auckland’s health services – getting the basics right so frontline teams can keep delivering high-quality care to New Zealanders.

“As we continue to invest in hospitals across the country, projects like this are key to ensuring our infrastructure can keep pace with growing demand and support better health outcomes over the long term,” Mr Brown says.

Note:

The Facilities Infrastructure Remediation Programme is a rolling Auckland district programme to identify, upgrade, and replace infrastructure that poses the greatest risk to our largest hospital operations. Tranche three sets out work to be delivered through to 2027, with planning for a fourth tranche already underway.

Related Document: Enhancing the resilience of Auckland health infrastructure.pdf

