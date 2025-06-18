Data Shows Mental Health Access Improving

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey has welcomed the latest quarterly results for the Government’s mental health and addiction targets, saying the access targets reflect real progress in delivering faster, more accessible support to New Zealanders.

"I'm pleased to see that at a national level, 84.3 per cent of people are accessing primary mental health and addiction services within one week, well above the 80 per cent target and well above the quarter one result of 80.8 per cent,”Mr Doocey says.

“In addition, 82.4 per cent of people are being seen by specialist services within three weeks of referral, also exceeding expectations and two per cent higher than the quarter one result.”

While the positive national trends in access are encouraging, the Minister acknowledged that performance remains uneven across regions and emphasised the need to lift results in underperforming districts.

“I have been meeting with Health NZ’s Regional Deputy Chief Executives to understand the challenges and plans to lift performance.

“In particular, performance on reducing emergency department (ED) stays for mental health related presentations remains a challenge. The national result rose to 66.1 per cent in quarter three, up from 63.5 per cent in quarter one.”

This average result falls short of the 74 per cent milestone for the Shorter Stays in ED target, twelve of the twenty districts have reached it in quarter three.

“We know that EDs aren’t always the best place to seek mental health support for a number of reasons, but every year thousands of Kiwis turn up at EDs look for mental health support. That is why we are investing in peers support specialists in eight large hospitals over two years. We are also opening 6 new crisis cafes and boosting telehealth and our community services,” Mr Doocey says.

“These results show we’re making good progress, but we’re not there yet. This Government is committed to partnering with those working on the frontline to ensure they have the support they need to support others in when they need it.

“As New Zealand’s first Minister for Mental Health, I have consistently said that accountability is vital and that we will continue to take a proactive approach to improving access and providing timely mental health and addiction support when and where it’s needed.”

Notes:

1. Factsheets for quarter three results can be found here.

2. Faster access to specialist mental health and addiction services: target of 80 percent of people accessing specialist mental health and addiction services are seen within three weeks.

82.4 percent of people were seen by specialist mental health service within three weeks in quarter 3, compared with 80.4 percent in quarter 1.

3. Faster access to primary mental health and addiction services: target of 80 percent of people accessing primary mental health and addiction services through the Access and Choice programme are seen within one week.

84.3 per cent of people were seen by primary mental health service within one week in quarter 3, compared with 80.8 percent in quarter 1.

4. Shorter mental health and addiction-related stays in emergency departments: target of 95 percent of mental health and addiction-related emergency department presentations are admitted, discharged, or transferred from an emergency department within six hours.

66.1 per cent of people were admitted, discharged, or transferred from an emergency department within six hours in quarter 3, compared with 63.5 percent in quarter 1.

5. Increased mental health and addiction workforce development: target of training 500 mental health and addiction professionals each year.

Increased mental health and addiction workforce development – 349 (This number includes semester one intake only)

6. Strengthened focus on prevention and early intervention: target of 25 percent of mental health and addiction investment is allocated towards prevention and early intervention.

24.4% of investment allocated towards prevention and early intervention

