Nicola Willis Misleading On Job Numbers

Finance Minister Nicola Willis is misleading Kiwis by claiming she’s created jobs when she hasn’t.

“In today’s Finance and Expenditure Committee hearing, Nicola Willis said that their policies will create 240,000 jobs, but those jobs are because of population growth, not because of her Budget,” Labour finance and economy spokesperson Barbara Edmonds said.

“In fact, there are 30,000 fewer jobs now than when they took office, and Treasury says 20,000 more people will be unemployed at the end of the forecast period.

“She acts like there is a surge in opportunity, but really she’s spinning her terrible economic mismanagement to suit her.

“Just like her story on the cost of living, which is falling to pieces before her eyes as she can’t find a single family who has received her campaign promise of $250 a fortnight.

“Today will also come as a shock to those who were expecting a Working for Families top up of $7 a week, as promised in the recent Budget – because that won’t come in for another year.

“It was the only cost of living relief Nicola Willis could name on Budget Day and it isn’t actually going to help anyone until April 2026.

“This Government is misleading on jobs, outlandishly overstating their tax cuts, and have failed to deliver on key cost of living promises. At the same time, they’re cutting women’s pay in favour of big tax breaks for tobacco, fossil fuel, and big tech companies,” Barbara Edmonds said.

