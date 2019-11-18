Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

EECA seeks feedback on 2020/21 energy levies

Monday, 18 November 2019, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority


The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) is seeking feedback on its proposed energy levy-funded activities for the 2020/21 year.

EECA receives part of its funding from levies collected from the road transport fuel, electricity and gas sectors.

EECA’s Chief Executive Andrew Caseley says the levy funding will help EECA continue its work to improve the energy productivity, and reduce the carbon intensity, of New Zealand’s economy.

‘41 percent of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions come from our use of energy; the way we drive, make products, keep our homes warm, and the energy efficiency of our appliances, all have an impact.’

Mr Caseley says EECA’s core activities in promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy use are key to reducing energy costs for consumers, as well as energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.

‘We’ve got big opportunities, particularly in the transport and business sectors, to use less energy and switch to cleaner energy sources. EECA estimates households and business could use between 15 and 20% less energy through energy efficiency by 2030.’

For the 2020/21 year EECA is consulting on a total of $14.3 million from the following levies:
• Petroleum or Engine Fuel Monitoring (PEFM) levy: $7.5 million (52%)
• Electricity industry levy: $5.5 million (39%)
• Gas Safety, Monitoring and Energy Efficiency (GSMEE) levy: $1.3 million (9%)
Click here to view EECA’s 2020/21 Energy Levies Consultation Document

Mr Caseley says the levies will help fund the three important levers EECA uses to create positive change:
Co-investment to help reduce the financial barriers of investment in low emission technologies and practices e.g. Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, Technology Demonstration Projects, Energy audits and low-emission transition plans.
Motiviating people to make clean and lever energy choices e.g. EV information campaign.
Regulating to prevent inefficient products and appliances being sold in New Zealand e.g. E3 programme on residential, commercial and industrial products.
Consultation on the 2020/21 levy programme is open from 18 November to 13 December 2018. People who want to make a submission can email us at levyconsultation@eeca.govt.nz, or write to us at EECA, 44 The Terrace, Wellington.

You may also make a submission via an online survey available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/202021.


