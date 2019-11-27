Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Salvation Army proposes raft of criminal justice initiatives

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 9:48 am
Press Release: Salvation Army

27 November 2019

For immediate release

Salvation Army proposes raft of criminal justice initiatives, says government agenda does not go far enough

The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit today released a broad range of proposals which it says will address systemic problems in the criminal justice system.

The proposals are published in the third of a series of justice policy papers the unit has issued since August. It sets out 18 recommendations ranging from increased training for the corrections and courts workforces to expanding victim support services. Earlier papers explored the roots of offending and surveyed findings from evaluations of successful rehabilitation programmes.

“As a society, we are coming firmly to the view that if crime is to be addressed, it must be tackled in the justice delivery space through addressing the holistic needs of offenders, most of whom have experienced systemic deprivation and discrimination across generations,” report author, Dr Vincent Wijeysingha, a former social worker, said.

The Salvation Army report is timely, following the publication of government crime strategies, Te Hiringa o Te Tai – Police Crime Prevention Strategy and Hōkai Rangi Ara Poutama Aotearoa which echo some of the unit’s recommendations.

“The Salvation Army has worked with offenders since its founding,” Lt. Colonel Ian Hutson, director of SPPU, noted. “Our baseline has always been the inherent dignity of human beings and their potential for transformation; it is encouraging that corrections policy is endorsing this approach, too.”

However, the report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave.

“While Corrections proposals are to be welcomed, what we are proposing are a deeper set of attitudinal shifts in the criminal justice process that modify how we view offenders. For example, we need to consider a departure from traditional courtroom practice because research shows that a reparative approach is far more effective,” Dr Wijeysingha stated.

“Ultimately, we should be aiming for reparative sentencing, pro-social rehabilitation, and wraparound support leading to long-term reintegration, “ added Lt. Colonel Hutson.

The Briefing Note can be accessed at https://www.salvationarmy.org.nz/article/refining-criminal-justice-outcomes

.

—END—


© Scoop Media

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

Contact The Salvation Army New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels...

The annual Emissions Gap Report, which compares where greenhouse gas emissions are heading, versus where they need to be, shows that emissions need to fall by 7.6 per cent each year over the next decade, if the world is to get back on track towards the goal of limiting temperature rises to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

If the world warms by more than 1.5 degrees, we will see more frequent, and intense, climate impacts – as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has demonstrated in several hard-hitting reports – such as the heatwaves and storms witnessed in recent years. More>>

 

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

Simon Bridges Speech: National's Law And Order Discussion Doc

Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 