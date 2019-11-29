Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Report inaccurate and unsubstantiated - Hepatitis Foundation

Friday, 29 November 2019, 8:42 am
Press Release: Hepatitis Foundation

Charities Services report is inaccurate and unsubstantiated, says Hepatitis Foundation

The Hepatitis Foundation of NZ is fully committed to its patients and continues to support them despite inaccurate claims of financial mismanagement.

The outcome of a two-year Charities Services investigation into the foundation following these claims was released this week. This report contains many inaccuracies and has long been contested by the foundation. The Board is disappointed to see it released given Charities Services was aware of these inaccuracies.

Consequently the Board has engaged a senior firm of accountants to review the findings of the DIA investigator report in relation to management expenditure.

The Board supports its Chair, Chris Cunningham, and strongly refutes many of the claims made in the report, including that travel undertaken on behalf of the Foundation was unapproved, unreported or inappropriate. The Board also questions the claim that $9000 was spent by management on a staff dinner in 2014. There is no such evidence any such payment exists.

The Charities Service report cleared the Hepatitis Foundation of any wrongdoing. The organisation’s CEO Susan Hay says in light of this it is disappointing to see media publishing incorrect information.

The Hepatitis Foundation remains a registered charity.

Susan says the investigation has not affected the organisation’s work. “Patient welfare has always been our top priority. Our focus remains firmly on ensuring people living with hepatitis B get the support and monitoring they need.

“There are 150,000 people in New Zealand with hepatitis and many people are unaware they have it. We continue to focus on helping people living with hepatitis achieve positive health outcomes.

The Hepatitis Foundation has operated in New Zealand for 35 years. It is recognised around the world for its key role in early hepatitis B research.

- ends -


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hepatitis Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.

That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.

But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 