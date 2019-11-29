Report inaccurate and unsubstantiated - Hepatitis Foundation

Charities Services report is inaccurate and unsubstantiated, says Hepatitis Foundation

The Hepatitis Foundation of NZ is fully committed to its patients and continues to support them despite inaccurate claims of financial mismanagement.

The outcome of a two-year Charities Services investigation into the foundation following these claims was released this week. This report contains many inaccuracies and has long been contested by the foundation. The Board is disappointed to see it released given Charities Services was aware of these inaccuracies.

Consequently the Board has engaged a senior firm of accountants to review the findings of the DIA investigator report in relation to management expenditure.

The Board supports its Chair, Chris Cunningham, and strongly refutes many of the claims made in the report, including that travel undertaken on behalf of the Foundation was unapproved, unreported or inappropriate. The Board also questions the claim that $9000 was spent by management on a staff dinner in 2014. There is no such evidence any such payment exists.

The Charities Service report cleared the Hepatitis Foundation of any wrongdoing. The organisation’s CEO Susan Hay says in light of this it is disappointing to see media publishing incorrect information.

The Hepatitis Foundation remains a registered charity.

Susan says the investigation has not affected the organisation’s work. “Patient welfare has always been our top priority. Our focus remains firmly on ensuring people living with hepatitis B get the support and monitoring they need.

“There are 150,000 people in New Zealand with hepatitis and many people are unaware they have it. We continue to focus on helping people living with hepatitis achieve positive health outcomes.



The Hepatitis Foundation has operated in New Zealand for 35 years. It is recognised around the world for its key role in early hepatitis B research.

- ends -





