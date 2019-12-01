NZEI Te Riu Roa welcome gov education spending announcements

NZEI Te Riu Roa welcomes the Government's announcement today of a $396m capital injection to upgrade schools, and applauds the Prime Minister's commitment to extend the Living Wage to all school staff.

"It's great to see a significant investment in children's learning environments and a commitment to value the people who work so hard to keep them running," NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart says.

"I know schools and those who work in them will be welcoming today's announcements."





© Scoop Media

