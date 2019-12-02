Want to help prepare your community for an emergency?

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is calling on people to join one of initial seven Local Advisory Committees which will help make New Zealand communities more resilient in an emergency

"We’re looking for people who can reflect the views and concerns of diverse community groups within their local area," says Fire and Emergency Board Chair Paul Swain.

"We’re looking for people who can engage with a range of groups, gather a community-wide perspective and are committed to building a safer, more resilient New Zealand," Mr Swain says.

Under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act 2017, Fire and Emergency is required to establish Local Advisory Committees around the country to ensure a strong, representative voice for their community.

"The committees will play a key part in building safer and more resilient communities," says Paul Swain.

"They will help communities identify risks, be better prepared for emergencies, and be better able to respond to and recover well when they happen."

The first seven committees will be based in Northland, Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Chatham Islands, West Coast, Marlborough and Otago. Nominations open today and will close on 31 January 2020.

These will be the first of 16 Local Advisory Committees across New Zealand to provide a strong community voice into Fire and Emergency’s local risk planning.

Each committee will have between five to eight members, including a Chair and Deputy Chair.

More information about the Local Advisory Committees and the nomination process can be found on our website: https://fireandemergency.nz/lacs/

