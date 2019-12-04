Draft cannabis legislation – Expert Reaction

The Government has released the first draft of the cannabis legislation that New Zealanders will vote on in next year's referendum.



The draft Bill sets out how the cultivation, manufacture and sale of cannabis will be regulated if the country votes to legalise cannabis use, including limiting the supply of legal, quality-controlled cannabis to 14 grams a day for adults aged 20 and older.

There are also provisions to curb illegal supply, raise awareness of health risks, and restrict youth access.

Justice Minister Andrew Little also confirmed the wording of the cannabis referendum question as: Do you support the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill?

The SMC asked experts to comment on the draft legislation. More comments coming later today.

Associate Professor Joe Boden, Director, Christchurch Health and Development Study, University of Otago, Christchurch, comments:

"Yesterday the Government released details of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill. In light of the fact that New Zealand has some of the highest rates of cannabis use in the world, this Bill represents an excellent opportunity to take control of the supply of cannabis, regulate its sale, improve the safety and purity of the product, and redirect illicit trade of the drug to legal, taxable sources.

"The details of the Bill are generally very encouraging. The proposed law will prohibit use by teenagers, who are more vulnerable to cannabis related harm. The law will also regulate where cannabis can be consumed and how much can be purchased, and will limit the level of THC in cannabis products, increasing their safety. Furthermore, there will be a significant harm reduction by eliminating most criminal penalties around cannabis use.

"There remain some ambiguities in the proposed law at the moment, but these will be ironed out over the next few months while the Bill is debated. Overall, this is a positive step for New Zealand to treat cannabis use as a health issue, rather than an issue of criminal offending."

Declared conflict of interest: I am a member of the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor’s Panel on cannabis.



