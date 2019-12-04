Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Draft cannabis legislation – Expert Reaction

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Science Media Centre

The Government has released the first draft of the cannabis legislation that New Zealanders will vote on in next year's referendum.

The draft Bill sets out how the cultivation, manufacture and sale of cannabis will be regulated if the country votes to legalise cannabis use, including limiting the supply of legal, quality-controlled cannabis to 14 grams a day for adults aged 20 and older.

There are also provisions to curb illegal supply, raise awareness of health risks, and restrict youth access.

Justice Minister Andrew Little also confirmed the wording of the cannabis referendum question as: Do you support the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill?

The SMC asked experts to comment on the draft legislation. More comments coming later today.

Associate Professor Joe Boden, Director, Christchurch Health and Development Study, University of Otago, Christchurch, comments:

"Yesterday the Government released details of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill. In light of the fact that New Zealand has some of the highest rates of cannabis use in the world, this Bill represents an excellent opportunity to take control of the supply of cannabis, regulate its sale, improve the safety and purity of the product, and redirect illicit trade of the drug to legal, taxable sources.

"The details of the Bill are generally very encouraging. The proposed law will prohibit use by teenagers, who are more vulnerable to cannabis related harm. The law will also regulate where cannabis can be consumed and how much can be purchased, and will limit the level of THC in cannabis products, increasing their safety. Furthermore, there will be a significant harm reduction by eliminating most criminal penalties around cannabis use.

"There remain some ambiguities in the proposed law at the moment, but these will be ironed out over the next few months while the Bill is debated. Overall, this is a positive step for New Zealand to treat cannabis use as a health issue, rather than an issue of criminal offending."

Declared conflict of interest: I am a member of the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor’s Panel on cannabis.


Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm.

With National and New Zealand First already competing for the “who’s the toughest sheriff in town” badge at Election 2020, their law’n’order posturing is going to make it extremely hard to discuss how the harms and injustices being perpetuated by the current system can best be addressed.

The reality is that the current policy of absolute prohibition has failed. More>>

 

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone... More>>

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

