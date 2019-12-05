Protest the Wellington Christmas Races

Three horses killed in as many weeks!

Protest at the Wellington

Christmas Races





What: Protest the Wellington Christmas Races

When: Saturday 7th December 2019 11am - 1pm

Where: Wellington Racing Club, 10 Racecourse Road, Trentham, Upper Hutt

"Youllbefine, Rockmaster and Cossack Warrior are the three horses who have been killed on New Zealand race tracks in as many weeks" said Frances Baker, Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson.

This Saturday, Christmas at the Races, hosted by Wellington Racing Club, will see anti-horse racing protesters demonstrating outside the main entrance in memory of the dead horses.

Activists will be holding placards with confronting images of the cruel reality behind horse racing as well as using a PA system to educate the public. They will be calling on racegoers to reconsider supporting this so called 'sport'.

“We are against the horse racing industry because of the inherent cruelty horses are subjected to. Horses are sentient beings and feel pain just as much as a dog or a human. If you were to be caught whipping a cat or dog then you would be in trouble with the law. Horse racing being under the guise of a 'sport' should not suddenly make that acceptable. Every aspect of these horses lives revolves around making money and as a result their welfare is compromised.”

"On this day the Wellington Racing Club lure party goers through promoting dressing up, live music and 'unbeatable' entertainment but when is it a party for the animals? Behind the facade exists a shocking reality for the horses themselves."

"It is the industry and the public that attend these events that put these animals at risk of death by heart attacks, fractures and injuries that are not visable such as bleeding deep in the lungs. For 2019,15 horses have been killed so far so that people can enjoy a day out, get drunk and bet on animals lives. The public would all agree that they are against animal cruelty, but by turning up at the races these actions are not in line with those morals."

Rydges Wellington and Platinum Homes are both supporting this event, which is at the expense of others.

"We need sponsors and attendees to think about what they are supporting. Christmas is a special time for families and bringing people together but by attending they are encouraging an industry which thrives off both animal abuse and problem gambling."



ENDS





© Scoop Media

