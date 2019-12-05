Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Protest the Wellington Christmas Races

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 8:10 am
Press Release: Coalition for the protection of Racehorses

Three horses killed in as many weeks!
Protest at the Wellington
Christmas Races


What: Protest the Wellington Christmas Races
When: Saturday 7th December 2019 11am - 1pm
Where: Wellington Racing Club, 10 Racecourse Road, Trentham, Upper Hutt

"Youllbefine, Rockmaster and Cossack Warrior are the three horses who have been killed on New Zealand race tracks in as many weeks" said Frances Baker, Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson.

This Saturday, Christmas at the Races, hosted by Wellington Racing Club, will see anti-horse racing protesters demonstrating outside the main entrance in memory of the dead horses.

Activists will be holding placards with confronting images of the cruel reality behind horse racing as well as using a PA system to educate the public. They will be calling on racegoers to reconsider supporting this so called 'sport'.

“We are against the horse racing industry because of the inherent cruelty horses are subjected to. Horses are sentient beings and feel pain just as much as a dog or a human. If you were to be caught whipping a cat or dog then you would be in trouble with the law. Horse racing being under the guise of a 'sport' should not suddenly make that acceptable. Every aspect of these horses lives revolves around making money and as a result their welfare is compromised.”

"On this day the Wellington Racing Club lure party goers through promoting dressing up, live music and 'unbeatable' entertainment but when is it a party for the animals? Behind the facade exists a shocking reality for the horses themselves."

"It is the industry and the public that attend these events that put these animals at risk of death by heart attacks, fractures and injuries that are not visable such as bleeding deep in the lungs. For 2019,15 horses have been killed so far so that people can enjoy a day out, get drunk and bet on animals lives. The public would all agree that they are against animal cruelty, but by turning up at the races these actions are not in line with those morals."

Rydges Wellington and Platinum Homes are both supporting this event, which is at the expense of others.

"We need sponsors and attendees to think about what they are supporting. Christmas is a special time for families and bringing people together but by attending they are encouraging an industry which thrives off both animal abuse and problem gambling."


ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Coalition for the protection of Racehorses on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm.

With National and New Zealand First already competing for the “who’s the toughest sheriff in town” badge at Election 2020, their law’n’order posturing is going to make it extremely hard to discuss how the harms and injustices being perpetuated by the current system can best be addressed.

The reality is that the current policy of absolute prohibition has failed. More>>

 

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Call: Online Crisis Response Workshop In Wellington

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol. More>>

(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 