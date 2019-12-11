New Plymouth’s rates surplus should be given back
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 10:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to reports of New Plymouth District
Council’s $1.6 million rates surplus, New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke
says:
“A rates surplus means the Council
has taken more from the people of New Plymouth than it
needs. It shouldn’t use this surplus on unbudgeted
‘nice-to-have’ initiatives. If the economic development
projects were so important, the Council would have budgeted
for them.”
“This is classic ‘we know how to
spend your money better than you do’ arrogance from a
local council.”
“The money should be returned to
those who paid it: either taken off the next rates bill, or
used to pay down debt for future
ratepayers.”
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
