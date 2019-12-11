'Tis the Season of Child Poverty And Hardship
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Closing The Gap
11th Dec 2019
The grim statistics set out in the
Child Poverty Monitor report issued this week underscore yet
again the need for bolder action to reduce entrenched
inequality, Peter Malcolm, spokesperson for the income
equality project Closing the Gap, said today.
"The
80-page report paints a sadly familiar picture of inequality
and child poverty across all areas of life, from health to
housing to food security to education," Mr. Malcolm said.
"We strongly endorse the call of the Children's
Commissioner, Andrew Becroft, for bold and sustainable
action on the part of the government," he said. "So many
opportunities have been missed, particularly around making
the tax system, tackling the housing crisis. And
significantly increasing benefits as per the WEAG report"
According to the report, housing continues to be huge
factor in child poverty, with a quarter of a million
children — 23 percent — living in households with less
than half the median income after housing costs.
Mr
Malcolm said the government would fail to achieve its child
poverty reduction targets unless it stepped up its game and
made structural changes to address inequality in Aotearoa
New Zealand.
The Child Poverty Monitor report itself
notes that the 20 percent of New Zealand households with the
highest incomes get 42 percent of the total income, whereas
the lowest 20 percent receive only 7 percent of the total
income.
"For tens of thousands of children and their
families, it looks like the holiday season this year will
again be a time of hardship, not joy," he said.
REFERENCES:
Child Poverty Monitor 2019: http://nzchildren.co.nz/
Children's
Commissioner's statement: https://www.occ.org.nz/publications/news/childpoverty2019/
