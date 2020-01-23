Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cotton On blindsides workers

Thursday, 23 January 2020, 2:05 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

Cotton On quickly and quietly closes two Porirua stores, blindsiding workers

Workers at neighbouring Cotton On and Cotton On Kids stores in Porirua’s North City Shopping Centre say they are worried about their futures after the multinational chain closed their workplaces this week without providing clarity on if and how they will redeployed to other stores, and whether or not they will be entitled to redundancy compensation if they don’t want to continue working for a profit-obsessed chain whose workers apparently come last, FIRST Union said today.

Yesterday, FIRST Union reported that bargaining between union members and corporate managers at Cotton On has stalled for four months, with workers’ demands for a living wage being ignored, despite the company’s promises of the opposite. With the news of this week’s store closures, FIRST Union organiser Richie Morris said Cotton On were the encapsulation of a business model that relies on cheap garments and disposable workers.

"This was short-notice, impulsive, solely profit-focused and insensitive to long-serving staff," said Mr Morris. "Telling workers that they might one day have a job in another store within a 30km radius is not good enough, especially if those workers are considering redundancy following Cotton On’s actions."

"There are around ten workers between the two stores, and they are all union members. They can’t help but feel like the company has paid them less heed given they’re already in an adversarial situation with the chain over the failure to live up to paying a living wage."

Workers at Porirua’s Cotton On and Cotton On Kids were informed of the closure of their stores in the last ten days, and the generic Cotton On store has already closed and is boarded up and inaccessible. The closure of Cotton On Kids is expected within the next week. Some staff have been offered redeployment within a 30km radius, but details have been rushed and delivered without adequate consultation, meaning staff are unsure what redundancy will be available to them, or when they would begin new roles.

"I wish companies who made literally billions of dollars every year would take the time to close two small stores properly - do some consultation, consider your workers’ situation, and communicate the closure publicly rather than trying to brush it under the carpet," said Mr Morris.

For one worker (who wished to remain anonymous due to their probable need to apply for new jobs in the near future), four years of service for Cotton On ending in this manner have left a bitter taste behind: "The process was rushed and poorly communicated - I haven’t heard from anyone since they told us on Monday and nobody here knows what’s going on."

"Cotton On Kids is still open - probably not for long - and we have customers coming in and asking if they can return stuff to the other store, and the answer is: I don’t know, unfortunately."

"In meetings, our managers couldn’t answer our questions and the staff are feeling stressed and uncertain about what comes next."

"They just said the lease was up and the stores weren’t that profitable… we still don’t know what’s really behind it."

FIRST Union has written to Cotton On to request a suspension of the closures until sufficient consultation with staff could be performed, but the company has rejected the request.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Published on Werewolf

 
 

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:


In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 