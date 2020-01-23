Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ardern slams the door on scrutiny

Thursday, 23 January 2020, 2:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Ardern slams the door on scrutiny, scraps election policy costing unit

23 JANUARY 2020
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Responding to the Prime Minister’s announcement that the Government will no longer be establishing an election policy costing unit for this year’s election, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“On the same day Jacinda Ardern promised a ‘factual’ campaign, she’s jettisoned her Government’s commitment to publish facts about the cost of each party’s election promises.”

“Instead of setting up an interim unit in Treasury as promised, Labour will cost its policies by engaging a pet firm with a vested interest in making the Party look good. What a cop out.”

“Voters deserve accurate and verified information about how election promises will affect their wallets. That is what this decision denies.”

“Aside from the Taxpayers’ Union, the Green Party have been the biggest supporters of a costing unit. James Shaw needs to put his foot down and insist that the Prime Minister keep her promises, lest his Party look like it holds no sway.”

“As a result of the Prime Minister’s u-turn, the Taxpayers’ Union will be forced to re-launch its ‘Bribe-O-Meter’ – a tracker undertaken by independent economists to critique policy costings and compile the cost of each party’s manifesto.”

Editor's note: First launched in 2014, the Bribe-O-Meter’s methodology was established by Dr Michael Dunn - a former Principal Economist at the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research who had led the team of financial analysts at the Inland Revenue Department that forecast government tax revenues, and costed social policy through thirty Budget, Half Year and pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Updates. He served under numerous ministers and treasurers under National and Labour-led governments. The 2017 edition can still be viewed at www.taxpayers.org.nz/bribe_o_meter.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Published on Werewolf

 
 

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:


In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 