Family Day? Protesters say NO to normalising animal abuse

Friday, 24 January 2020, 8:26 am
Press Release: Coalition for the protection of Racehorses

What: Horse Racing Kills Protest at the Family Day Races
When: Saturday 25 January 10:30am - 12:30pm
Where: Wellington Racing Club, 10 Racecourse Road, Trentham, Upper Hutt


This Saturday, Family Day Races at the Wellington Racing Club will see anti-horse racing protesters demonstrating outside.

Activists will be holding posters and using a PA system to educate the public on the dark side of racing at the entrance of the racecourse calling on racegoers to reconsider supporting horse racing.

Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses spokesperson Frances Baker said today, “We are against the horse racing industry because horses are sentient beings and feel pain just as much as a dog or a human. Every aspect of their life before, during and after being used for racing is cruel.”

"Bringing children to the racetrack normalises animal abuse and helps the racing industry to ensure future support from generations who are turning their backs on this cruelty."

"The industry lure children in by hosting family friendly activities but behind the fun and games exists a shocking reality for these horses."

“Horses are bred into a lifestyle that is not natural to them. They are whipped and forced to run for their lives, often running out of fear. If a horse can feel a fly, I'm sure that a whip would feel so much worse. Studies have shown that the skin of the horse is sensitive."

“When no longer profitable, they are often sent to the knackery to be turned into dog food. There is also no record of all those foals born that don’t have the temperament or the natural ability and don’t make it into racing."

"We are urging families to think about what they are supporting. It is the families and individuals that attend that are supporting an industry that thrives off problem gambling and animal abuse. If the children could understand what goes on behind the scenes we are confident they would not want to be here"

CPR's Deathwatch Report for 2019 shows that horses are regularly being killed on the racetrack through cardiac arrest, fractures and other injuries.

"In 2019, we saw 19 horses lives taken away for this cruel so called 'entertainment'. The public would be quick to save a cat or dog from pain or death, but in the 21st century, horses are dying under the guise of a sport."

“We want people to think twice about attending a racing event. There are other cruelty-free events that you can go to have a good day out. It is not a party for the animals.”

“If you love animals, you shouldn’t go to the races” Ms Baker said.


NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Published on Werewolf

 
 

WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


