Retirement Commissioner does a disservice to young taxpayers
Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 10:22 am
The acting Retirement Commissioner
does a disservice to young taxpayers by kicking the can down
the road on the Super age, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union.
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke
says, “The message that Super is sustainable for
‘another 30 years’ is cold comfort for young taxpayers.
I’m in my twenties – what good does it do me to spend 30
years forking out for ever-increasing pension costs only to
have the age yanked up just before my retirement?”
“A fairer approach is to phase in changes slowly,
starting in the next few years. This will ease costs for
young taxpayers while spreading the effects of a pension age
increase across generations.”
“There’s nothing
special about New Zealand that protects us from demographic
trends that have seen retirement ages rise across the
developed world. Politicians will increase the eligibility
age – we just need to tell them when.”
“We can
also reduce the need for extreme changes to the age by tying
pension payments to inflation, instead of the average
wage.”
