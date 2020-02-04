WTO mourns the passing of former Director-General Mike Moore



Mike Moore, the third Director-General of the World Trade Organization, died on Sunday 2 February at his home in Auckland, New Zealand.



The only WTO Director-General to have served as head of his country’s government, Mr Moore was DG during one of the WTO’s most historic and tumultuous periods.

His tenure (1999-2002) coincided with three particularly noteworthy events for the WTO: the 1999 Seattle Ministerial Conference, the accession of China to the WTO and the launch of the Doha Development Agenda, both of which occurred in 2001. During the often chaotic Seattle Ministerial Conference, Mr Moore never lost his sense of humour. In the aftermath, he exhibited a steely determination to help the organization recover, working tirelessly to facilitate the conditions for a new round of trade negotiations.

“Mike Moore was a man of passion, committed to helping those in need through a just and equitable trading system that delivered for all its members. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” said WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo.

