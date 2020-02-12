Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand's Horrific Violence Must Stop!

Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Sensible Sentencing Trust

The Sensible Sentencing Trust (SST) is urging all New Zealanders to speak out if they see or suspect there is any possibility of a child being abused. 

National Spokesperson Jess McVicar said “Heartbreakingly, absolutely nothing has changed in the attitude towards child abuse since the horrific death of Moko Rangitoheriri."

New Zealanders spoke up at the countrywide march organised by the SST in 2016. Jess says they had had enough of our horrific record of child abuse and murder.

"We presented a petition to parliament signed by thousands of caring New Zealanders asking for tougher legislation to be introduced for those who abuse our children, yet nothing more has been done to protect our most vulnerable and precious.”

Jess says anyone involved or anyone who knows who is responsible in the recent child abuse case in Flaxmere must come forward, and any person who will not cooperate must be charged for withholding information.

https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/new-zealand/most-severe-seen-in-30-years-police-investigate-four-year-old-critically-injured-flaxmere

“There have been two reported cases of child abuse this week alone. It is an absolute tragedy and a sad reflection on our society.”

“There is absolutely no excuse to violently harm an innocent child, generational abuse or not, everyone has the capability to stop it, they just have to take responsibility and choose to!”

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/119405650/police-launch-homicide-investigation-after-death-of-5yearold-in-rotorua

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sensible Sentencing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 