New Zealand's Horrific Violence Must Stop!

The Sensible Sentencing Trust (SST) is urging all New Zealanders to speak out if they see or suspect there is any possibility of a child being abused.

National Spokesperson Jess McVicar said “Heartbreakingly, absolutely nothing has changed in the attitude towards child abuse since the horrific death of Moko Rangitoheriri."

New Zealanders spoke up at the countrywide march organised by the SST in 2016. Jess says they had had enough of our horrific record of child abuse and murder.

"We presented a petition to parliament signed by thousands of caring New Zealanders asking for tougher legislation to be introduced for those who abuse our children, yet nothing more has been done to protect our most vulnerable and precious.”

Jess says anyone involved or anyone who knows who is responsible in the recent child abuse case in Flaxmere must come forward, and any person who will not cooperate must be charged for withholding information.

https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/new-zealand/most-severe-seen-in-30-years-police-investigate-four-year-old-critically-injured-flaxmere

“There have been two reported cases of child abuse this week alone. It is an absolute tragedy and a sad reflection on our society.”

“There is absolutely no excuse to violently harm an innocent child, generational abuse or not, everyone has the capability to stop it, they just have to take responsibility and choose to!”

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/119405650/police-launch-homicide-investigation-after-death-of-5yearold-in-rotorua

© Scoop Media

