$5.6 Million Fund For Community Conservation Projects Open

Funding to give nature a helping hand and support community conservation projects opens this week, with $5.6m available for community-led projects.

“The Department of Conservation (DOC) Community Fund enables us to go further and faster in our conservation efforts - by helping community organisations protect native plants and wildlife, and by enabling more New Zealanders to get out into nature and contribute to our country’s unique conservation challenges,” says David Talbot, DOC’s Director Partnerships National Support.

More than 500 community conservation groups have received in excess of $34m since 2014. This funding enables a wide range of projects – such as our largest citizen science project to develop a New Zealand Bird Atlas, various predator control initiatives, and increased protection for our threatened species.

The DOC Community Fund has $4.6m available for community-led conservation projects on public and private land spilt evenly across New Zealand. $1m is also available for community conservation hubs - to support established hubs, and to build capacity in newer groups.

“Everyone has a role to play. We need to go further and faster to restore the dawn chorus, ensure healthy biodiversity in our oceans, and protect our remaining wetlands and native bush, so that future generations can enjoy our unique landscapes too. DOC staff will work closely with these projects over the coming years to support them,” says David.

Applications for both funds close 24 March 2020, with funding decisions notified in July.

More details are available on the DOC website at www.doc.govt.nz/doc-community-fund

© Scoop Media

