Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

‘Don’t Fail Us On Water, PM’: Togs, Towels And A Serious Message At Parliament Today

Monday, 2 March 2020, 7:38 am
Press Release: Choose Clean Water

A group of young freshwater campaigners are getting their togs on, grabbing a towel and heading to parliament at rush hour this morning with a message to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern; “Don’t fail us on water.”

The group, from the student-established Choose Clean Water campaign, says the Labour-led Government must remember its 2017 promise to clean up rivers and deliver strong water rules in 2020.

The Government is due to announce its finalised freshwater policy in the coming months.

The group will be in togs and towels, at the Cenotaph from 8:30am today, holding signs saying, “Prime Minister, don’t let us down. Strong Water Rules in 2020 for healthy, swimmable rivers.”

They'll also be handing out pamphlets to commuters on what needs to be done in the Government's water policy.

Mary Fisher, spokesperson for today’s demonstration says young people especially are relying on Ardern’s Government to put strong policy in place to protect the country’s fresh water.

“Young people, our children, don’t deserve to inherit polluted rivers, poo-y streams and contaminated aquifers.”

“The pollution of water has gone too far and we need strong water rules to put us on the path to cleaning up.”

To deliver on Labour’s promises, Choose Clean Water say that the Government’s finalised water policy must contain meaningful bottom lines for pollution, including 1mg/L of nitrogen and higher swimming standards, as well as a cap on nitrogen fertiliser to rein in high polluters.

James McNally of the group says these strong water rules are urgently needed to protect the public from the risks of contaminated water and to keep New Zealand beautiful and healthy.

“We all love swimming in our rivers, fishing, and collecting food from waterways. We need strong water rules to keep people safe and happy when they’re at their local river as well as to protect drinking water sources for a healthy, secure future.”

Choose Clean Water says this is one of many actions that will be taking place in the coming months to hold the Government to account on its clean rivers promise.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Choose Clean Water on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The US (and NATO) Surrender In Afghanistan


The deal that has just been has struck to end the involvement of the US and its NATO allies in Afghanistan bears the usual hallmarks of deals done by Donald Trump. In this ‘landmark’ Afghan ‘peace’ deal, weakness has been defined as strength, incompetence as brilliance, and US allies have been betrayed on terms devised solely to serve the narcissistic interests of the Great Deal-Maker himself. On the campaign trail, Trump will be able to brag that he brought America’s longest war to an end. Too bad if our Afghan friends will be ending up as collateral damage in that great cause.... More>>


 

Expert Reaction: COVID-19 Confirmed In NZ

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 