Sign up for Light it Orange March 8-14

Monday, 2 March 2020, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Shine

Shine is asking for donations to help women who need to find safety and protection from their violent partners as part of its annual Light it Orange fundraising campaign.

Anyone in New Zealand can donate now, set up their own fundraising page, or join the Shine team for Round the Bays in Auckland.

Visit http://www.lightitorange.co.nz/ to find out more. Schools, community groups, friends, families and companies are welcome to sign up and create their own events during Light it Orange week.

Shine Acting GM Sally Ward says domestic abuse is often characterised by one person controlling another.

“For women, living in an abusive relationship is exhausting as well as debilitating, and we need to support women by understanding that these situations are not easy to live with or leave,” says Sally.

“The reality is that the most dangerous time for a woman is when she leaves her violent partner. That can be a life-threatening decision.

“At Shine, our advocates and safety practitioners help people who are experiencing violence to keep themselves and their children safer. And that’s what we need more funding for – to support more women to decide what is best for them, and to give them options and information so that if they choose to, they can begin a new life feeling secure and positive.”

Funds raised through Light it Orange will also support children, helping them to understand what is happening when there is violence at home, and to find ways to stay safe. Shine also offers services to help men who find themselves in situations of domestic violence.


Sign up to Light it Orange to help families get safe and stay safe.


• In 2019, NZ Police attended a family violence incident once every four minutes

• A child is killed every five-and-a-half weeks by a member of their own family.

• More than three quarters of family violence incidents are NOT reported to Police

Shine also runs a dedicated 365-day Helpline 0508 744 633 (open 9am-11pm), two Auckland refuges for women, and a service for children exposed to family violence called KIDshine.

Shine has advice on its website (www.2shine.org.nz/helping-someone) for what to do if you know or suspect someone is experiencing domestic violence – whether that person is an adult or a child.


