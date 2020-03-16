Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

COVID-19 Requires Urgent Fix To Welfare System

Monday, 16 March 2020, 9:55 am
Press Release: Auckland Action Against Poverty

Auckland Action Against Poverty is calling on the Government to urgently make our welfare system fit-for-purpose to handle the effects of COVID-19 and a likely recession.

“The Government needs to urgently increase benefits, permanently remove the stand-down period, benefit sanctions and implement all of the recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group if it wants to have a safety-net that is fit for purpose during these uncertain times”, says Brooke Fiafia, Auckland Action Against Poverty Spokesperson.

“As Aotearoa heads into a likely recession and faces the impacts of Covid-19 more people will see themselves in need of a safety net that is fit for purpose. Our welfare system is not prepared to face the impacts of a recession or a public health crisis. Many people could see themselves in severe hardship, whether through losing their employment or restricted access to Work and Income offices due to public health considerations.

“As we see food grant numbers on the rise our benefit levels remain largely stagnant. Unless we see a drastic increase in benefit levels, we risk saturating Work and Income with more hardship grant requests than they can process. Our advocates already struggle ensuring that every person that comes through our doors has their emergency needs assessed by Work and Income due to lack of staff and new restrictions, which leaves families without income for basic expenses for days. Low-benefit levels also increase the need for people on the benefit to have to queue and congregate at Work and Income offices to receive hardship assistance, which increases the likelihood of close contact with people.

“While we commend the Government for ignoring the calls from major banks or the National Party to cancel the increases to the minimum wage, there has been no significant changes to lift people receiving welfare assistance out of poverty. Despite ongoing calls from people on the benefit, unions, NGO’s and faith groups the Government has not committed to lifting baseline benefit levels or enacting major welfare reforms. The 3% increase to benefits due to the indexation changes will make no substantial difference to people who are struggling to make ends meet.

“A welfare system that is fit-for-purpose is not only crucial to carry us through the effects of Covid-19 and a likely recession, it also future-proofs our social safety net for any future crises. Our welfare system does not guarantee that no one lives in poverty, including people who may lose their jobs during these uncertain times.”

Auckland Action Against Poverty is calling on the following changes to our welfare system:

- Remove the limit of hardship grants people are eligible for in a period of 6 months before they must show they have exceptional circumstances.

- Increase benefits to liveable levels.

- Remove all benefit sanctions.

- Proactively call all income support recipients to offer hardship grants where required.

- Remove work-testing obligations that mean people lose their benefit if they do not accept an offer of employment.

- Increase the abatement rate to enable people in part time employment to receive income support.

- Increase the income threshold for income support recipients.

- Implement all the Welfare Expert Advisory Group recommendations.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Action Against Poverty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: NZ Imposing Hard Border Controls To Prevent COVID-19 Spread


As of midnight tomorrow every person arriving in New Zealand apart from those coming from the Pacific islands will have to self- isolate, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says[...] She said the measures - in effect as of midnight Sunday - will be reviewed in 16 days and there will be more measures and advice for self isolation next week.... More>>

PM’s Statement in Full


The full Cabinet met this afternoon to make a range of significant decisions to further protect the health of New Zealanders and reduce the threat of transmission of COVID-19 in New Zealand.More>>

 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 