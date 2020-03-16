Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Grower Failures Undermining Horticulture Industry Efforts

Monday, 16 March 2020, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Employment and immigration breaches found in Hastings and Pukekohe during a proactive investigation into horticulture work conditions have alarmed Labour Inspectors and Immigration Officers.

The Labour Inspectorate and Immigration New Zealand (both part of MBIE) visited two Pukekohe vegetable farms and one orchard in Hawkes Bay to check whether businesses followed the legal requirements in respect of their employees. The visits are part of a proactive programme to check compliance in the horticulture sector.

Labour Inspectorate Regional Manager, Kevin Finnegan, says problems were found at all three locations. “This is a very disappointing outcome and shows growers are failing due diligence on the contractors they use for labour,” says Mr Finnegan.

A number of contractors operating on the Fresh Grower Ltd and Hira Bhana & Co Ltd farms in Pukekohe had no employment agreements for their employees, and were allegedly paying them no more than $14.50 an hour in cash – significantly below the current minimum wage. One contractor had migrant employees working illegally on visitors’ visas.

“Despite being members of the Pukekohe Vegetable Growers Association and purporting to have an assurance programme in place, the growers failed to ensure workers in their supply chains were treated fairly and in accordance with the law.

“To be effective, it is imperative that any assurance scheme incorporates proper treatment of workers. There are recognised certification schemes for labour standards supported by the horticulture sector, and growers need to be adopting these and implementing them robustly.

“These growers sell their produce directly to supermarkets, which also compromises the supply chain of those supermarkets. Ultimately, this compromises supermarket customers who do not expect unlawful and exploitative practices to be associated with the fresh produce they purchase.

“This is a poor result, considering the Inspectorate has been working extensively with the horticulture sector to assist them with getting their employment practices on an assured and legal footing,” says Mr Finnegan.

The visit to Hope Orchard in Hastings also uncovered a number of migrant workers without legal working visas. The Labour Inspectorate is still investigating the two contractors that were found working on this orchard.

Immigration New Zealand’s General Manager, Verification and Compliance, Stephen Vaughan, says it’s very concerning that seven people were working in breach of their visas in Hastings and four in Pukekohe. Eight of the workers were issued warnings, two were taken into custody for deportation and one was issued a notice making him liable for deportation.

”This is a stark reminder to contractors to ensure that all their workers are legally able to work and if they’re from overseas that they have their right visas,” Mr Vaughan says. “We will not tolerate contractors flouting the law and will take strong action when they do.”

Enforcement action against the employers is still being finalised.

The Labour Inspectorate and Immigration New Zealand will continue targeted work in this sector and hold those who breach the laws to task.

MBIE is also leading a review to reduce the exploitation of temporary migrant workers.

Anyone concerned about their employment situation or the situation of someone they know should contact Employment New Zealand where their concerns will be handled in a safe environment.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: NZ Imposing Hard Border Controls To Prevent COVID-19 Spread


As of midnight tomorrow every person arriving in New Zealand apart from those coming from the Pacific islands will have to self- isolate, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says[...] She said the measures - in effect as of midnight Sunday - will be reviewed in 16 days and there will be more measures and advice for self isolation next week.... More>>

PM’s Statement in Full


The full Cabinet met this afternoon to make a range of significant decisions to further protect the health of New Zealanders and reduce the threat of transmission of COVID-19 in New Zealand.More>>

 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 