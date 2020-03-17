Facebook page serves up self-isolation space options



What happens if you have a need to self-isolate and you haven’t got a place to stay?

James Punnett knew he was in a unique position with his skills and connections to help solve this problem.

As an owner of a few Airbnb properties Punnett launched a Facebook page called selfisolationnz late on Monday night. By early Tuesday morning it was growing at 20 people an hour.

“Imagine arriving in NZ, not being able to get a flight back out immediately and being faced with the cost and difficulties around 14 days in a hotel or motel,” he says.

“While the tourist flow will quickly dry up and that need diminish, what if you have to get out of your flat or home to self-isolate and you think it is too risky to go home to expose Mum and Dad?”

A serial entrepreneur with several online businesses under his belt, James says this latest offering is all about meeting need, not making profit.

Selfisolationnz is attracting both renters and property owners and managers. The Airbnb market has taken a massive hit in New Zealand and some property owners have decided to close their doors for a while.

On the Facebook page a couple of backpackers want a place around Christchurch. Others are asking if anyone else wants to share a home and split the costs.

Some property owners are offering to drop off groceries and run other chores, while others are asking if someone will pick up their bookings from tourists either already in NZ or those still determined to come, even to self-isolate for the 14 days at the start.

Punnett says the page has already had several requests from people looking for accommodation in Auckland, Queenstown, Napier / Hastings. He has created a map with links to what is available throughout the country.

“I am lucky that I have some people who can help me with this,” Punnett says. “It takes a while to filter the requests to make sure they are bona fide. If it keeps growing at the rate it is, we might be under pressure for a bit.”

