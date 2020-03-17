Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Facebook page serves up self-isolation space options

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 2:27 pm
Press Release: James Punnett


What happens if you have a need to self-isolate and you haven’t got a place to stay?

James Punnett knew he was in a unique position with his skills and connections to help solve this problem.

As an owner of a few Airbnb properties Punnett launched a Facebook page called selfisolationnz late on Monday night. By early Tuesday morning it was growing at 20 people an hour.

“Imagine arriving in NZ, not being able to get a flight back out immediately and being faced with the cost and difficulties around 14 days in a hotel or motel,” he says.

“While the tourist flow will quickly dry up and that need diminish, what if you have to get out of your flat or home to self-isolate and you think it is too risky to go home to expose Mum and Dad?”

A serial entrepreneur with several online businesses under his belt, James says this latest offering is all about meeting need, not making profit.

Selfisolationnz is attracting both renters and property owners and managers. The Airbnb market has taken a massive hit in New Zealand and some property owners have decided to close their doors for a while.

On the Facebook page a couple of backpackers want a place around Christchurch. Others are asking if anyone else wants to share a home and split the costs.

Some property owners are offering to drop off groceries and run other chores, while others are asking if someone will pick up their bookings from tourists either already in NZ or those still determined to come, even to self-isolate for the 14 days at the start.

Punnett says the page has already had several requests from people looking for accommodation in Auckland, Queenstown, Napier / Hastings. He has created a map with links to what is available throughout the country.
“I am lucky that I have some people who can help me with this,” Punnett says. “It takes a while to filter the requests to make sure they are bona fide. If it keeps growing at the rate it is, we might be under pressure for a bit.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from James Punnett on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: Economic Support Package Announced


The Coalition Government has launched the most significant peace-time economic plan in modern New Zealand history to cushion the impact of COVID-19 in the fight to support Kiwis’ jobs and the domestic economy from the virus.
The $12.1 billion package is worth 4% of GDP, a larger plan than that implemented in response to the Global Financial Crisis and comparatively larger than relief packages announced to date in Australia, the UK and the US...More>>

 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 