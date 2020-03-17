Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Business Package Practical And Reassuring, Says Business Central

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Business Central

The Government’s COVID-19 business continuity package contains practical measures that will help reassure business and the public in these uncertain times, says Business Central.

"The targeted support to help keep businesses afloat and people in vulnerable sectors in work, and the boost for welfare beneficiaries to encourage them to spend more, will help ensure the economy ticks over, and are welcomed," says Chief Executive John Milford.

"We are hearing from our members that some sectors are already hurting and these practical measures are what is needed right now as we look to an uncertain future.

"The Government has listened to business but there must be still more to come.

"It’s clear this year’s Budget will provide the opportunity for a second bite at this and we look forward to seeing what that holds.

"Closer to that time we should have a better take on how effective today’s measures have been and what is needed to take us forward.

"This is a developing situation as such we need to work together to make it work."

Government: Economic Support Package Announced


The Coalition Government has launched the most significant peace-time economic plan in modern New Zealand history to cushion the impact of COVID-19 in the fight to support Kiwis’ jobs and the domestic economy from the virus.
The $12.1 billion package is worth 4% of GDP, a larger plan than that implemented in response to the Global Financial Crisis and comparatively larger than relief packages announced to date in Australia, the UK and the US...More>>
(Photo Credit: RNZ/Dom Thomas)

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

