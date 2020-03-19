Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Push The ‘go’ Button On Infrastructure Plans

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 1:02 pm
Press Release: EMA

The EMA is joining the call for Government and councils to push ahead and fast-track critical infrastructure projects throughout the upper North Island.

"The Government included several major projects across our region in its recent $12 billion infrastructure announcements and with the massive impact of Covid-19, now would be a great time to get creative with legislative constraints and push ahead with these projects," says EMA CEO Brett O’Riley.

"Trialling a fast-tracked, co-operative process between local and central government like the Christchurch, Kaikoura and Viaduct Edge responses would be timely."

"Projects such as the Mill Rd extension in South Auckland, Penlink to the North of Auckland, the road corridor north out of Tauranga towards Katikati and the road south from Whangarei to Marsden Point could all be fast-tracked to provide a critical economic stimulus in those regions.

"It would also be great to see funding and support delivered quickly to those regional growth projects recently announced for Whakatane, Opotiki, Kawerau and the extension of Taupo airport," he says.

Mr O’Riley also recommended an immediate start to Auckland’s third main rail line and the rail improvements from Auckland to Whangarei.

"Both are scheduled to start fairly quickly anyway but efforts should be made to resource up and get them underway along with the electrification project on the rail line from Papakura to Pukekohe."

"The EMA also understands a decision has been made on the location of the new floating dry dock. If that’s the case we’d urge the government to make the announcement rather than sit on it. Making those decisions and getting them out to the regions provides not just an economic boost, but a huge boost in confidence for those living, working or looking to invest in those regions."

Mr O’Riley also urged local councils throughout the region to look at ways they could assist businesses struggling to survive.

"We’re already see significant sized businesses closing in centres like Rotorua and others coming under extreme pressure. The government has already come to the party with tax relief measures and perhaps our local government counterparts could follow suit."

Mr O’Riley suggested measures such as withdrawing penalty payments on rates and fines, free parking in the central city areas at weekends to try and attract people back into the area and reductions or withdrawals of targeted taxes such as Auckland’s accommodation tax or the targeted central city rates.

"The accommodation sector is under real pressure, as are the food beverage sectors. Measures like these would show support to these and other sectors and ease that pressure on our businesses."

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 