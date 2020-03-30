Post-Cab Press Conference 30/3/2020 - COVID-19 Response
Monday, 30 March 2020, 5:09 pm
Press Release: The Scoop Team
New Zealand Labour Party - #LIVE: Post-Cabinet Press Conference 30 March 2020
Today Cabinet was focused on the response to protect NZers from COVID-19.
It met remotely and amongst the considerations were changes to some of the conditions of the lock down around the sale of some essential goods online.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Independent News
Scoop is NZ's largest independent news source; respected widely in media, political, business and academic circles for being the place on the internet for publishing "what was really said", and for the quality of its analysis of issues.