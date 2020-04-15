Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Businesses Need Rent Relief Now

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Auckland Heart of the City

The latest announcement from Government about support for business misses the mark on one of the biggest issues that have been raised with us during the lock down. It is not what we were expecting and it will likely have a detrimental effect on Auckland’s city centre,” says Viv Beck, Chief Executive of Heart of the City.

“While there are measures that will help some businesses, this will not get cash in the hands of businesses that desperately need money to pay for fixed costs like rent. Small to medium businesses make up 97% of New Zealand businesses and most do not have reserves to fund a Government imposed lockdown. In Auckland’s city centre, many businesses have been severely impacted by the impact of construction and expecting these businesses to survive a global pandemic without direct financial support is unrealistic. It is vital that businesses survive so there is a strong economic framework to build from beyond this crisis.

Not giving businesses direct support now when they need it most will have major consequences. Business failures will take a major toll on the success and vitality of the city centre, which produces 20% of Auckland’s GDP and has an average retail spend of $5m per day.

Prior to the lock down, vacancy rates for both retail and office space were low. We’re facing a reality of that significantly shifting, with highly visible vacancies if the right financial support is not given. Based on more than 10,000 businesses in the city centre and estimating overall business loss at 10%, it could potentially mean 1000 businesses not surviving. Or, looking purely at customer facing businesses, an estimate of 20% closing could see 260 businesses close. This is indicative only but gives a sense of scale and the enormity of the situation.

The measures announced do not get to the nub of the issue between tenants and landlords. Discussions are vital so a fair outcome is achieved for both but there is no mechanism to work out what is fair in a situation like this. We had highlighted that this issue needs Government action as there is a major issue for tenants who can’t afford to pay their rent and also for landlords if rents are not paid. It is not fair to expect either tenants or landlords to bear the brunt of a situation that is completely out of their control.

The country can’t afford to keep pumping money out without a clear way to get the economy moving again and financial support must go hand in hand with a plan to achieve this. We need to see clarity on this in tomorrow’s announcement. In the week of 30th March alone, we have seen retail spending in the city centre plummet to $1.1m (on essential purchases), versus $26.8m in the same week last year.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Heart of the City on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Argument Over Whether Lives Or Livelihoods Are More Important

It is hardly business as usual, but this week is shaping up to be all about business and its needs, how the economy will emerge from lockdown on April 23, and what kind of challenges business will face when we do. Today, Treasury has released seven “ scenarios” of the likely impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment. These are not forecasts, but something somewhat more nebulous. Essentially, Treasury has modelled a wide range of the theoretical alternative realities the country now faces, in terms of GDP and unemployment – and who knows ? It seems we could be in for something between a light sprinkling of rain on jobs and GDP, and a howling blizzard... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 