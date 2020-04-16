Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

GirlGuiding New Zealand's Free Membership Options Contribute To 36% Income Loss

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Girl Guiding NZ

GirlGuiding NZ is expecting its income to reduce by $1.8m (36%) as a result of COVID-19. However, through changes made to the way the organisation operates it is expected that the overall financial impact of COVID-19 will be a loss of $500,000. Part of the operational change is to temporarily replace its face-to-face group meeting model with Virtual Group Guiding; this occurred when COVID-19 Alert Level 2 was announced and will continue for at least the next term of Guiding.

Although faced with a significant loss of income, GirlGuiding NZ considers this a worthwhile investment in community and the future generation of female leaders in New Zealand. It has balanced the financial costs with the importance of ensuring our members feel supported at this time and has made the bold decision to waive all group Guiding membership fees for the next 10 weeks of Guiding (28 April – 3 July). Its digital Explore platform, launched in January, will be free for the rest of 2020. This offer is available to current members, and to girls who wish to join, despite the financial impact to the organisation of $510,000.

“We care about our Guiding family and our wider community and, right now, more girls and families than ever need what Guiding offers - connection, routine, normalcy and friendship” said Chief Executive Susan Coleman. “We want as many girls as possible to continue experiencing and benefitting from this, despite any possible financial distress their families are experiencing, and because we know that more girls than ever need that support and those opportunities, this offer is also open to new members.

“This decision will impact GirlGuiding NZ heavily in a financial sense, so we’re both asking our membership to support us with a donation, if they can, and we’ll be contacting funding and corporate partners and other supporters to ask if, they can help us whilst we support our community” Coleman says. Anyone who wishes to support GirlGuiding NZ continue to its work supporting girls and their families can do so at www.girlguidingnz.org.nz

Virtual Group Guiding offers a girl-led opportunity for girls to engage, interact, learn and challenge themselves, in a virtual group setting. Conversion to the Virtual Group Guiding model, using meeting options like Zoom or Google hangouts; closed Facebook groups or even email groups, has been taken up enthusiastically by GirlGuiding NZ’s membership, with adult unit leaders sharing their meeting highlights on closed Facebook pages.

Explore, which has always designed to be delivered via digital means, launched in January with its Pippins programme (five – six-year-old) and on April 20, an option for Brownies (seven – ten-year olds) will come online. Explore offers a girl-led experience on a custom-built and completely secure platform. The programme is centred around real-world activities and each girl is supported by a dedicated Leader who helps guide her to achieve badges, at her own pace. There are also opportunities for her to connect with other girl members through Guiding events.

GirlGuiding NZ has supplemented these options with challenges delivered three-times weekly (open to its members as well as to the public using the hashtag #youbetheguide). A free ‘holiday programme’ (for the guiding-term holiday of 14 April – 27 April) is also available for download.

To support GirlGuiding NZ, to volunteer to help deliver with Virtual GroupGuidingNZ or Explore, or to find out more about free Guiding options, visit www.girlguidingnz.org.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Girl Guiding NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Level 3 Restrictions Announced


Alert Level 3 will see many significant restrictions on New Zealanders’ movements retained, but will permit aspects of the economy to reopen in a safe way that will allow the economic recovery to begin, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“There are promising signs our go hard and go early elimination strategy is working and the lockdown is breaking the chain of community transmission. Any move to Level 3 cannot put those gains at risk,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 