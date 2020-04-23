Helicopter-Money Over Tax Relief Is Trumpian Politics

Responding to the Minister of Finance's comments this morning, the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Government to focus on good economics, rather than just good politics, when designing it relief package.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Islay Aitchison says, “The Minister revealed that helicopter money schemes, where direct payments are made to all New Zealanders, are on the table — but tax cuts aren’t.”

“There is little credible justification for indiscriminate handouts over tax relief. The optics might be good, but taxpayers aren’t any better off.”

“Cheques from Grant Robertson with his name signed on the back might win a few cheap votes. But New Zealanders deserve better than Trump-style flourishes. Tax relief is far more efficient in terms of leaving Kiwis with more of their own money in their back pockets, and getting government out of the way of a swift recovery.”

