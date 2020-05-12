Budget 2020 A Chance To Focus On Food Security And Homelessness

Having already exceeded 55 per cent of its annual distribution of food bags in eight weeks, and having housed over 50 homeless people and rough sleepers in the Wellington region, Murray Edridge, Wellington City Missioner hopes Budget 2020 will focus in on food security and housing as priority areas.

“The demand for food help over the last eight weeks has been in excess of anything we would have ever imagined. We’ve distributed thousands of food bags and nearly 7,000 frozen food meals.” Says Murray Edridge.

“The support we’ve received from local and central government has been extraordinary in helping us to set up self-isolation units for our city’s homeless and rough sleepers – many who have said they haven’t stayed anywhere near as nice before.

“The ground-work we’ve been able to do by providing food and shelter is helping to break the cycle of homelessness in the Wellington region. Budget 2020 must recognise and prioritise the people who have no homes, and the families who will continue to feel the financial pinch of COVID-19.

“The government have been courageous, decisive and compassionate in their response to COVID-19, but the real challenge will be in how we all ensure people and families in need are supported long-term, and in an era that will be a ‘new-normal’ for many.” Says Murray Edridge.

