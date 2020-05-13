Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

"CEAC" Advises The Government To Ignore Simon Bridges Budget Advice.

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/416076/grant-robertson-budget-2020-will-be-far-from-business-as-usual

National Party leader Simon Bridges said; "The government needs to carefully consider every spending decision they make because every cent will have to be paid off with higher taxes and by future generations."

CEAC response; This is hypocrisy from National, who for nine years cut back aggressively on every public service in NZ.

History;

National left the new Labour Coalition Government in 2017 with broken and rundown infrastructure NZ wide, that required restoration.

The Labour Coalition Government was now required to restore rail, roads, schools, hospitals and a raft of other rundown public services left to die by a reckless National Government hell bent to take funding out of every infrastructure project in NZ for their own extravagant wasteful “pet projects.”

We strongly encourage the Labour Coalition Government to carry on rebuilding all of this country's infrastructure of rail, roads, schools, hospitals etc., as planned.

We must build a strong resilient infrastructure now for future generations to cope with the increasing pressure of productivity and immigration expected during their time, as our forebears did for us; until successive neo-liberal Governments dropped the ball, this beginning during the mid-1980’s Roger-nomics era.

This Labour Coalition Government must not listen to Simon Bridges, as he advocates once again to follow National’s failed policy of taking funding from this Government's infrastructure projects for Nationals pet projects, (Roads and more Roads) , effectively winding down of any rebuilding of vital infrastructure that this Government has chosen to embarked upon.

FACTS;

  • The last National led Government allowed public services to be run down by their method of “deferring years of maintenance”.
  • Deferring maintenance will cause our infrastructure to fail, as National has allowed to happen.
  • Especially on rail and roading maintenance where deferred or a complete lack of maintenance, has led to failing rail lines and road washouts.
  • PROOF HERE; https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA1302/S00183/kiwirail-admits-lack-of-maintenance-led-to-wash-out.htm quote; KiwiRail has admitted that its failure to maintain old and damaged culverts was behind the wash out that closed the Gisborne-Napier railway line in 2012, while cuts to its maintenance budget are putting the network at further risk, Labour’s Transport spokesperson Phil Twyford says. unquote.
  • National in 2011, took funding from KiwiRail’s Gisborne rail maintenance account and reportedly 12 rail maintenance staff jobs were lost, and National then ‘redistributed the funding elsewhere’. This contributed to the washouts and other damage of late March 2012, that has closed our rail service ever since.
  • KiwiRail then in 2018 pledged to join the fight against climate change.
  • https://www.kiwirail.co.nz/media/kiwirail-joins-climate-leaders-coalition/

Considering that KiwiRail signed up as a partner to the ‘Climate Leaders Coalition’ when the previous CEO Peter Reidy was in charge in 2018, quote; -‘in their drive for positive change’- and working with suppliers to reduce emissions, with the aim of helping to keep global warming within two degrees, as specified in the Paris Agreement.’

  • CEAC claims that using rail will effectively lower climate emissions.
  • Therefore as National caused the Gisborne to Wairoa rail line to fail and did not support reinstatement, National are also directly responsible for the higher climate emissions caused by a complete reliance on road freight to serve the Gisborne area.

We contend that Simon Bridges is clearly off the rail track here.!!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to see an increase in compulsion, not freedom. Owners, employers and customers gain more freedom at Level Two for sure : but the work force ? Possibly, not so much..... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: NZ Will Be At Alert Level 2 From Thursday 14 May


The Government has announced that New Zealand can safely move out of Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 May.
Until then, we're still at Alert Level 3, and all Alert Level 3 guidance and restrictions apply.
Cabinet has decided to phase in some aspects of Alert Level 2 in order to manage the risk of stepping down Alert Levels.... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 