Green Party Unveils Election Candidates For Wellington

The Green Party has revealed its three candidates to contest the Wellington electorates in the forthcoming general election.

Climate change minister and Green Party co-leader James Shaw will stand in Wellington Central, environmental lawyer and author Teall Crossen in Rongotai, and local activist and small business owner John Ranta in Ōhāriu.

“It is a real honour to be chosen as a candidate to represent the city where I was born and raised,” James Shaw said.

“Making our cities better connected, more accessible and cleaner is a big part of our plan to stop the climate crisis. I look forward to getting out and talking with local people and businesses about what we have achieved in Government, and our vision for the future of Wellington and Aotearoa.

“This election will be a huge moment for our country. Parties will be competing over different visions for the future. Our vision of an Aotearoa defined by its climate leadership, fairness, and a thriving natural environment can only be achieved with Green voices in government. I look forward to working with my Wellington colleagues to make that happen.

“As we build back after our shared success at overcoming the worst of COVID-19, we need to make sure life is better for everyone. Even before the pandemic we had a climate crisis we needed to solve and rising levels of inequality across Aotearoa.

Investing in warm dry homes is one of the best things we can do to help overcome both of these challenges. I looking forward to sharing our plans with people over the coming weeks and months,” Teall Crossen said.

“I’m standing for the Greens in Ōhāriu because of the opportunity to build on what we have achieved in Government. Only a vote for the Greens is a vote for going further and faster to protect our planet and ensuring everyone has what they need to live a good life. The Greens remain the only party willing and able to lead the changes that we need to make,” John Ranta said.

