Visionweek Begins Today - A National Conversation.

Today kicks off a national conversation around ‘vision’ and the future of New Zealand that we are all invited to participate in. Visionweek begins with the release of the first online TV programme at 10.30am via www.visionweek.co.nz - where a full schedule of events is also available to view.

COVID-19 has created the conditions to reset our path, to take advantage of the huge opportunities that eliminating COVID provides, and to address some critical areas like climate change, equality of opportunity, and mental health where urgent action is needed.

Many New Zealanders have already contributed to the conversation with contributions building online. Visionweek’s first programme includes interviews with Andrew Grant, Sir Stephen Tindall, Rachel Taulelei, Rod Drury, Kirsti Luke, Rob Campbell, Sir Peter Gluckman, Shamubeel Eaqub, Tessa Meyer, Professor Paul Spoonley and more, each sharing their thoughts around potential visions for New Zealand.

Organizers invite all of New Zealand to participate by filming their own visions and posting it on social media using the hashtag #visionweeknz. All social media conversations using #visionweeknz will be picked up and collated into a final report which will be shared widely following the event.

Visionweek founder Paul Blair says, “A vision can create the ‘north star’ that links our team of five million, but it needs to quickly translate into a multi-decade, multi-partisan nation building plan. Our plan needs to realise New Zealand’s untapped potential and put people, purpose and planet at the heart of transforming Kiwis lives for the better.”

A number of complementary events have been registered as part of the Visionweek discussion so that sectors and specialist areas can be delved into more thoroughly, including technology, carbon transitions, sustainability, education, regenerative agriculture and more.

Paul Blair is encouraged by an increasing level of social media engagement, suggesting a strong appetite for the discussion. Says Blair, “Thousands of New Zealanders have registered interest in Visionweek - whether that is initiating their own event, submitting content for our content hub, or engaging with the social conversation online. We are thrilled that the concept appears to have connected with a wide audience. The more participation and voices heard - the more diverse and inclusive the outcome will be. This initiative is designed so that we all have the opportunity to contribute to the future direction of our country”.

Visionweek is an independent, not for profit initiative, not aligned with any particular political party, although Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has encouraged New Zealanders to participate in Visionweek through a video message shared late last week.

Throughout the week content is broadly grouped into themes of “Connecting NZ - Tourism, Transport and Technology, Sustaining NZ - Agriculture, Water, Energy, Efficiency and Quality Living - Community Needs, Housing and Health’ and this will be reflected in the online programmes released each day at 10.30am, followed by live Q&A.

Visionweek wants to thank partners and sponsors, Sustainable Business Council, Internet NZ, EECA, Construction Sector Accord, Infrastructure Commission, Business NZ (through its four regional arms) and Ministry for the Environment.

