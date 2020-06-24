National To Build A New Primary School In Waikanae

As part of National’s commitment to quality education for our children a National Government would continue to invest in our education infrastructure, National’s candidate in Ōtaki Tim Costley says.

“Today National’s Education spokesperson and Deputy Leader Nikki Kaye and I announced a National Government will build a new primary school in Waikanae, and deliver it by 2025.

“Covid-19 and the sustained lockdown has hit every region hard, but Kāpiti’s growth will continue particularly as Transmission Gully and the Pekapeka to Ōtaki Expressways are completed.

“Demand for housing is still high with new subdivisions selling quickly and many young families moving into the region for the quality of life it offers.

“Currently all residents living west of the Kāpiti Expressway need to travel through Waikanae and over the railway line to get to Waikanae School because Kapakapanui School is at maximum capacity. Growth in areas like Pekapeka further adds to this pressure.

“Children should be able to walk or bike to their local school and not spend half an hour in the car each day to get to and from school, driving past other schools on the way. National believes we can do better.

“Kāpiti needs this investment. We need to make sure our children are receiving the best possible education to set them up for their future and that means quality learning and more time with their teachers. Building a new primary school in Waikanae will help with this.

“National will continue its track record of building and delivering the infrastructure needed in our communities and investing in a quality education for our children.”

