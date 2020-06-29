Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Support Cannabis Legalisation Lifts To 56% Ahead Of Referendum

Monday, 29 June 2020, 8:48 am
Press Release: Helius Therapeutics

Less than three months out from the General Election, an independent survey of nearly 1,600 Kiwis shows 56% will vote for legalising the personal use of cannabis at the referendum – up from 54% in February.

“This result will energise both the yes and no camps. It shows just how close the vote will be, with 81% of Kiwis also declaring that prohibition has failed to limit cannabis access and use. The opportunity for wider reform is something all New Zealanders must start thinking about,” says Paul Manning, Chief Executive of Helius Therapeutics.

“This is a polarising debate but despite prohibition, cannabis is already widely accessible in New Zealand. September’s referendum is fundamentally a decision about who we want to control cannabis. Government-led control would weaken the stranglehold gangs have on our communities. Reform transfers cannabis access to a regulated, locally-owned businesses, delivering jobs and tax revenue, while ushering in quality standards and strict access controls,” says Mr Manning.

The Horizon Research survey, conducted this month, marks the sixth in a series of comprehensive surveys tracking nationwide opinion on cannabis law reform. The research is commissioned by New Zealand’s largest medicinal cannabis company, Helius Therapeutics.

September’s referendum

With overall support at 56% and those against at 43%, down from 45%, the June survey also reveals women favour legalisation more than men. Since February support for legalisation among women has risen 4% to 59%, with 52% of men set to vote yes.

Legalising the personal use of cannabis achieves majority support among all Kiwis deemed young adults or middle-aged - 18 to 64-year-olds.

Senior New Zealanders are the only group opposed, but support among older demographics has been steadily increasing throughout Horizon’s series of tracking surveys.

Support among those aged 65 to 74 years is now at 39% - up from 30% when the first survey was conducted in November 2018, while support among those aged 75 or older is at 27%, up from 24% in February.

With support peaking at 72% among 25 to 34-year-olds, youth turn-out will be important for proponents, particularly young adults who support centre-left and liberal parties.

Notably, New Zealand First voters have now shifted to support reform. In fact, based on survey respondents’ 2017 party vote, voters for four of the five parties currently in Parliament now support legalisation, up from two in February.

53% of New Zealand First voters and 70% of ACT voters will now tick yes at the referendum – up from 46% and 45% respectively in February.

Support continues to firm up among supporters of the two main centre-left parties, with 72% of Labour voters and 81% of Green voters intending to vote in favour of cannabis legalisation – up from 64% and 78% respectively.

Only National voters remain opposed, although nearly one-third say they will vote yes. Among National voters, support is now at 31% – up from 27% in February.

With overall support now at 56%, the large public survey has tracked support steadily returning for personal-use cannabis legalisation, after it bottomed out 10 months ago.

Support was first recorded at 60% in November 2018. Then last year support was at 52% in April; 39% in August; 48% in November; and 54% in February 2020.

To better emulate the choice voters will have when they vote at the upcoming referendum, the two latest surveys removed the previous ‘no opinion’ option, forcing a yes or no response. This equally lifted both support and opposition to reform.

Cannabis prohibition

For the second time in the series, two questions were asked about whether prohibition is working to limit the availability and use of cannabis, and whether controls over growing and selling cannabis would deliver a better outcome for society. The latest results show New Zealanders’ strong views on both issues have barely changed since February.

Researchers asks if the prohibition of cannabis was limiting access and use, only 17% said it was. A staggering 81% said cannabis is available and used by many New Zealanders, and 2% gave no response.

On whether respondents believed controls over growing and selling cannabis for personal use would deliver a better outcome for society, 71% said yes, 27% supported continuing with no controls, and 3% gave no response.

Mr Manning says Kiwis of all ages are unified in their belief that prohibition is failing, and controls would be preferable.

“Interestingly, older and conservative Kiwis believe New Zealand can do better. 75% of National voters support controls over growing and selling cannabis, yet they don’t support the referendum. I suspect that’s because the issue is largely seen as politically partisan, but we all need to put party politics aside and think seriously about the issue of control,” he says.

The medicinal cannabis entrepreneur says it’s important that opponents read the draft Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill, which will be introduced into Parliament if the September referendum passes.

“New Zealanders have less than three months to decide who they want to ultimately control the cannabis market. There are only two choices: Gangs or government.

“Today, hundreds of thousands of Kiwis are accessing cannabis illicitly. Wrestling regulatory control away from the black market would bring about product quality, safer communities, job opportunities, and significant tax revenue for healthcare,” says Paul Manning.

Commissioned by Helius Therapeutics and carried out independently by Horizon Research, the results are from a nationwide online survey of 1,593 adults representing the 18+ population at the 2018 census, conducted between 10 and 14 June 2020.

Respondents were members of Horizon’s HorizonPoll panel and a third party representative nationwide research panel, both of which represent the New Zealand adult population at the 2018 Census. Results are weighted by age, gender, highest education, personal income, employment status and party voted for at the 2017 general election. At a 95% confidence level, the maximum margin of error is ±2.5%.

Helius and Horizon’s tracking of public opinion on the referendum over the past 20 months makes it the most significant series of surveys on the issue.

Key results:

Question: At this time, do you think you will vote for or against legalising cannabis for personal use in New Zealand?

All respondents:

  • 56% - for
  • 43% - against
  • 2% - no response

Gender:

Male – 52% for

Female – 59% for

Age Group:

  • 18 – 24 years: 62% for / 36% against
  • 25 – 34 years: 72% for / 26% against
  • 35 – 44 years: 60% for / 39% against
  • 45 – 54 years: 56% for / 37% against
  • 55 – 64 years: 53% for / 47% against
  • 65 – 74 years: 39% for / 61% against
  • 75yrs or over: 27% for / 73% against

Party Vote 2017:

  • ACT: 70% for / 30% against
  • Green: 81% for / 19% against
  • Labour: 72% for / 28% against
  • National: 31% for / 69% against
  • NZ First: 53% for / 47% against

Question: Currently, producing cannabis for personal or non-prescription use is prohibited in New Zealand, with the intention of limiting its availability and use. Do you think prohibition of cannabis is working in New Zealand society?

All respondents:

  • 17% - Yes, cannabis is hard to access and rarely used in New Zealand society.
  • 81% - No, cannabis is available and used by many New Zealanders.
  • 2% - No response given.

Question: Currently, growing cannabis for personal use is prohibited in New Zealand. Which one of the following options do you think will have a better outcome for New Zealand society?

All respondents:

  • 27% - Continuing with no controls over growing and selling personal use.
  • 71% - Controls over growing and selling personal use.
  • 3% - No response given.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Helius Therapeutics on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Opaque Workings Of The Royal Commission Into The Mosque Shootings

As we heard on RNZ this morning, the Moslem community is looking to the Royal Commission of Inquiry Into The Attacks on Christchurch Mosques for answers about the motives of the shooter. And also about and the adequacy of the security services and Police handling of the threat he posed – before, during and after the events of March 15, 2019. Yet on all the current signs are that while the public will be told the findings of the Commission, almost all the evidence on which the inquiry based its conclusions will remain suppressed. Probably, we will get a laundry list of the people spoken to by the Commission, but not what they were asked, or what they said in reply. That seems entirely inadequate. In the wake of the worst mass killings in New Zealand history... More>>

 

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 