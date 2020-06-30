Tomorrow’s Fuel Tax Hike Is A Betrayal Of The Government’s Campaign To “Unite For The Recovery”
Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
Tomorrow’s fuel tax hike is a betrayal of the
Government’s campaign to “Unite for the Recovery”,
says the New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union.
From tomorrow,
tax will make up 56% of the price at the pump. In Auckland,
the proportion is even higher – 60% – due to the
regional fuel tax.
Taxpayers’ Union
spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The Government is
increasing one of the worst taxes at the worst possible
time. Fuel tax disproportionately hits low-income commuters,
it discourages regional tourism, and it increases the cost
of all types of goods. During a recession, this tax hike
sabotages the country’s recovery efforts.”
“The
underlying argument for this tax hike is no longer relevant.
Phil Twyford promised a tram in Auckland, and decided to
increase taxes on motorists to pay for it. Now he’s
shelved the tram, but is plowing ahead with the tax hike.
What a
joke.”
