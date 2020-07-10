SAFE’s Reaction To NZDIA’s Decision To Revoke Share Farmer Title Over Social Media Comments
Friday, 10 July 2020, 6:02 pm
Press Release: SAFE
SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says "The NZDIA has done the right
thing, and we’re glad to see Bertram has been held to
account over his actions. He should take this as an
opportunity to right his wrongs and show that he takes
animal welfare seriously."
"However, the award
organisers should have done their homework in the first
place."
"We live in the digital age where all of our
online actions are taken as a reflection of our character.
It was no secret what Bertram was posting on social media
and it should have been taken into account."
"We’d
also like to see the NZDIA build animal welfare into their
judging criteria as a priority. The bar for animal welfare
has been set very low across the industry, so we’d like to
see NZDIA show some leadership in that
regard."
