Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

‘No Whānau Go Hungry’ Mandate Driving New South Island Service

Wednesday, 15 July 2020, 9:42 am
Press Release: Te Puni Kokiri

A new Māori organisation called Te Pātaka Inc is being established to continue providing kai and firewood to assist whānau experiencing hardship from COVID-19 in Te Tau Ihu (top of the South Island).

Originally the eight Te Tau Ihu iwi in Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman set up a manaaki-a-iwi response during lockdown alongside the Civil Defence to support vulnerable whānau Māori.

Buoyed by Te Puni Kōkiri funding of $100,000 to support the immediate COVID-19 response for Te Tau Ihu they were able to supply over 400 kai packages and 75 loads of firewood. But the group knew the need for food and warm homes would not stop when the lockdown restrictions were lifted.


Te Pātaka coordinator Joshua Joseph says the tail of Covid is lingering, and the new whānau they are supporting have lost one or two incomes in their household.

“Covid has illuminated the issues in our society and those whānau who were already struggling. Our mandate is that no whānau go hungry and this was backed by the iwi chairs. Our ongoing vision is ‘ka ora ai te iwi’ as it reflects us sustaining our people.”

“It’s just not good enough that children in our community are going hungry regardless of what the reasons are,” he says.

Te Pātaka is already operating in Wairau (the Marlborough region) as one of three pilots for the NZ Food Network and they are expanding to include Whakatū Marae in Nelson and Te Āwhina Marae in Motueka as distribution centres.

Joshua says Te Pātaka has been going for three weeks in Wairau, supporting 60 whānau, and he is seeing uncertainty around jobs in areas like hospitality and accommodation.

“Sometimes they’ve lost a job and are waiting for WINZ to kick in, others need to pay a power bill or fix a car and need kai until the next payday. Another was kaumatua who stepped in quickly to look after their mokopuna.”

“We still have businesses closing in the community and we are waiting with bated breath until the wage subsidy finishes as we are expecting a surge in jobs being lost,” he says.

Te Tai Hauāuru acting manager Jennie Smeaton says that it is heartening that groups like Te Pātaka are continuing their community collaboration to protect their people following the COVID-19 crisis.

“This multi-faceted approach that brings together iwi, NGO’s, kaupapa Māori organisations like Te Hauora o Ngāti Rarua, volunteers, Whānau Ora navigators and government has shown extreme resilience and coordination to tackle these social and economic issues,” Jennie says.

Joshua says one of the positives to have come out of Covid and previous emergency situations is the strong relationship between Māori and the Civil Defence.

“We have had earthquakes, fires and the pandemic. With each situation we’ve had to work out our response together and we will be ready for our whānau Māori whenever the next thing comes,” Joseph says.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Te Puni Kokiri on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National's Great Leap Backwards

It isn’t surprising that at the height of its disarray, National should have looked for certainty and picked the least introspective candidate on offer. With Judith Collins, there is absolutely no risk that the leader will suddenly have an angst attack about whether they’re really up to the job. You would have to go all the way back to Robert Muldoon to find a National Party leader less prone to self-doubt, and more willing to use fear as a weapon to maintain discipline within the rank and file... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Todd Muller Resignation

Given the factions within National’s own caucus, anyone picked as the new leader of the National Party will struggle to unify their own troops, let alone to convince the electorate that National is a coherent government-in-waiting. Even all of that ... More>>

Green Party: Unveils Clean Energy Plan

The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party’s Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ... More>>

ALSO:

National Departures: Press Statement From Michelle Boag

Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Statement From Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters has announced he is taking a short stint of medical leave this week. More>>


Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Eenrgy & Environment: Snail Like Progress On Government Vehicle Emissions Targets

First published in Energy and Environment on June 2, 2020. The latest data on the Government’s attempts to reduce the emissions of its transport fleet show no discernible progress. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s data on reducing ... More>>

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>

Foreign Affairs: New Zealand To Review Relationship Settings With Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. “China’s decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Patient Info Leak: Hamish Walker - A Personal Statement And An Apology

I have spoken to National Party Leader Todd Muller and informed him that I passed to members of the media, by email, information containing Covid-19 patient details that was given to me by a source. I did this to expose the Government’s shortcomings ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 